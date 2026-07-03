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Indian-origin entrepreneurs making a mark in the UK: Business leaders driving innovation and global growth

Indian-origin entrepreneurs are driving UK growth through innovation, creating jobs and building successful businesses across retail, hospitality, healthcare, and technology.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 06:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 07:25 PM IST
Indian-origin entrepreneurs making a mark in the UK: Business leaders driving innovation and global growth

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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