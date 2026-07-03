/Indian-origin entrepreneurs making a mark in the UK: Business leaders driving innovation and global growth

Odisha-born British entrepreneur Capt. Arun Kar (Retd.) is the Founder of Xpertnest and has stakes in other high-growth ventures. Through strategic leadership, innovation and technology-driven business solutions, he has built a growing international enterprise serving global clients. In May 2025, Arun Kar's personal net worth was independently assessed and certified at $145 million by a SEBI-registered Category-I Merchant Banker, based on his equity in Xpertnest, stakes in other high-growth ventures and companies, and a portfolio of income-generating real estate assets. This milestone not only recognized financial achievement but validated nearly a decade of strategic, bootstrapped growth -- and a lifetime of disciplined execution. He is a remarkable example of a vision rooted in service, discipline, and impact.