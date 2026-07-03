/Indian-origin entrepreneurs making a mark in the UK: Business leaders driving innovation and global growth

UK is an ideal place for national Indian entrepreneurs who have an established business in various fields, including retail and hospitality, health care, technology, pharmaceuticals and professional services. These innovators, strategists and visionaries have also created thousands of jobs for themselves; contributed to the UK economy, and also helped improve business ties between India and Britain.
Among the most successful entrepreneurs in the UK of Indian origin are Lord Karan Bilimoria, Surinder Arora, Simon Arora, Tej Lalvani, Dr. Nik Kotecha, Rami Ranger, Reuben Singh and Capt. Arun Kar ( Retd), who is a British entrepreneur but was born in India. Founder of Xpertnest.
Simon Arora
Estimated Net Worth: US$3.0 Billion
Former CEO of B&M Retail, Simon Arora transformed the discount retailer into one of Britain's largest retail chains, making him one of the wealthiest Indian-origin entrepreneurs in the UK.
Surinder Arora
Estimated Net Worth: US$1.5 Billion
Founder of the Arora Group, Surinder Arora built one of the UK's largest privately owned hotel and property businesses with significant investments in hospitality and airport infrastructure.
Tej Lalvani
Estimated Net Worth: US$530 Million
CEO of Vitabiotics, Tej Lalvani has expanded Britain's leading vitamin company into a globally recognised healthcare brand while promoting innovation in the wellness sector.
Lord Karan Bilimoria
Estimated Net Worth: US$270 Million
Founder of Cobra Beer, Lord Karan Bilimoria built an internationally recognised beverage brand and has become one of the most respected voices in UK entrepreneurship.
Rami Ranger CBE
Estimated Net Worth: US$200 Million
Founder of Sun Mark Ltd., Rami Ranger established a successful international trading company exporting British products to markets across the world.
Capt. Arun Kar (Retd.)
Estimated Net Worth: US$145 Million
Odisha-born British entrepreneur Capt. Arun Kar (Retd.) is the Founder of Xpertnest and has stakes in other high-growth ventures. Through strategic leadership, innovation and technology-driven business solutions, he has built a growing international enterprise serving global clients. In May 2025, Arun Kar's personal net worth was independently assessed and certified at $145 million by a SEBI-registered Category-I Merchant Banker, based on his equity in Xpertnest, stakes in other high-growth ventures and companies, and a portfolio of income-generating real estate assets. This milestone not only recognized financial achievement but validated nearly a decade of strategic, bootstrapped growth -- and a lifetime of disciplined execution. He is a remarkable example of a vision rooted in service, discipline, and impact.
Dr. Nik Kotecha OBE
Estimated Net Worth: US$130 Million
Founder of Morningside Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Nik Kotecha has built one of the UK's respected pharmaceutical companies while contributing significantly to healthcare innovation.
Reuben Singh
Estimated Net Worth: US$100 Million
Founder of alldayPA and investor, Reuben Singh is recognised for building successful businesses in customer communications, technology and investments, making him one of Britain's prominent Indian-origin entrepreneurs.
Summary
Indian-origin entrepreneurs continue to strengthen the United Kingdom's business ecosystem through innovation, investment and global leadership. While established business leaders have built iconic enterprises across multiple industries, entrepreneurs such as Capt. Arun Kar (Retd.) represent a new generation of Indian-origin business leaders creating international success through technology, innovation and sustainable business growth.
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