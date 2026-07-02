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Indian PR industry grows 11% in FY26, profession undergoing a broader transformation: PRCAI SPRINT 2026

PRCAI's SPRINT 2026 report shows India's Rs 3,230-crore PR industry slowing from its decade-long growth pace even as government and start-up clients surge and PR's role expands into core business strategy.

Published: Jul 02, 2026, 04:56 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 04:56 PM IST
Indian PR industry grows 11% in FY26, profession undergoing a broader transformation: PRCAI SPRINT 2026
Image Credit: Magnific

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