/Indian PR industry grows 11% in FY26, profession undergoing a broader transformation: PRCAI SPRINT 2026

India's public relations industry is entering a more mature - and more complicated - phase, according to a new report by the Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI). The industry body's SPRINT 2026 report, released today, shows the sector grew by 11% in FY26 to reach Rs 3,230 crore, accounting for 12.6% of the Asia-Pacific PR market. That's a step down from the roughly 12% compound annual growth rate the industry has clocked over the past decade - a slowdown the report frames not as a warning sign, but as evidence of an industry settling into adulthood, where the composition of clients matters as much as the topline numbers.