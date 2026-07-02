/Indian PR industry grows 11% in FY26, profession undergoing a broader transformation: PRCAI SPRINT 2026

India's public relations industry is entering a more mature - and more complicated - phase, according to a new report by the Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI). The industry body's SPRINT 2026 report, released today, shows the sector grew by 11% in FY26 to reach Rs 3,230 crore, accounting for 12.6% of the Asia-Pacific PR market. That's a step down from the roughly 12% compound annual growth rate the industry has clocked over the past decade - a slowdown the report frames not as a warning sign, but as evidence of an industry settling into adulthood, where the composition of clients matters as much as the topline numbers.
The client base itself has changed dramatically. Government work now accounts for 11% of top client categories, nearly triple its 4% share in 2022, even as private corporates - long the industry's bread and butter - saw their share slide from 48% to 42% over the same period. Start-ups have been the biggest gainers, nearly quadrupling their share from 6% to 22%, while education, ed-tech and FMCG also emerged as strong growth sectors.
PR's role inside companies is shifting too. The report found that 46% of communicators now say PR plays a direct role in shaping business outcomes, and more than 40% say CEOs are turning to their communications teams for strategic counsel - not just crisis management or media relations.
“PRCAI SPRINT 2026 reveals that there is no longer a single story defining the Indian PR industry. There are several, and they are diverging rapidly. As expectations from communications continue to evolve, the profession must sharpen its strategic capabilities, adopt emerging technologies responsibly, and reinforce its role as a trusted business partner. The findings of SPRINT reflect this shift with remarkable clarity. What emerges most distinctly is that the profession is not facing a single challenge. Rather, it is undergoing a broader transformation that touches skills, structures, and self-perception alike,” said Kunal Kishore, President, PRCAI.
The survey is conducted by Ipsos, a global market research and advisory company and PRCAI in collaboration with Astrum Reputation Advisory, a research-based strategic communications consulting firm for narrative and storytelling, capturing insights from 143 respondents, covering senior decision-makers from consultancies and corporate communication teams, and mid to senior level industry professionals.
The report’s findings suggest key shifts underway in the PR industry: reputation is now valued as a driver of business rather than a value add; AI is fragmenting into divergent strategies rather than a single playbook; the rules of brand discovery are being rewritten by Large Language Models (LLMs), with earned media, regional PR and influencers all growing in significance; and the profession's client base, operating model and talent are being reshaped.
Reputation Moves from Problem-Solver to Business Driver
The evidence behind reputation's business value is compelling: 96% of corporate communication respondents agree PR helps build investor confidence, an equal share credit it with customer loyalty, 92% believe it aids strong stakeholder relations, 83% say it increases crisis resilience, and 75% concur it drives long-term revenues. As the boundary between PR and broader marketing dissolves, PR's share of marketing budgets has risen from 12% in FY25 to 14% in FY26, with 58% saying PR's role is expanding into marketing-performance outcomes and 53% saying it is gaining share from ad and digital agencies.
Same AI, Different Plays
Across ten distinct functions where AI is now deployed in Indian PR, research and intelligence gathering leads at 77%, ahead of written content creation (73%), note-taking and meeting summarisation (66%), and visual content, ideation and content versioning (55% each).
The deeper story is in how differently firms invest: 90% of mid-sized firms name training and upskilling their top AI priority; 78% of emerging firms prioritise AI-enhanced creative tools and 65% third-party platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini and Copilot; while 68% of giant and large firms prioritise AI-driven data analytics and 73% prioritise upskilling. Overall, AI investment as a share of revenue has tripled, from 2% three years ago to 7% in 2026, and is projected to reach 10% within three years.
The industry is clear-eyed about the risks. Fake-news incidents reported by corporate communicators nearly doubled, from 28% in 2024-25 to 46% in 2025-26; 80% now flag AI-generated misinformation and deepfakes as a top reputational risk, and 61% warn AI is commoditising creativity. 85% expect AI-governance frameworks to become mandatory, not as a constraint, but as the route to resolving the transparency crisis AI itself has created. The next competitive advantage, the report suggests, lies in the disciplined integration of AI with human judgement.
Earned Media's Golden Age: LLMs, Regional Media and Influencers Rewrite the Playbook
Large Language Models have become the new gatekeepers of brand discovery: 83% agree earned media is gaining importance because LLMs prioritise credible, third-party sources over paid placements, and 70% say Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) is becoming a distinct PR strategy.
Regional India is no longer peripheral with regional PR's share of total industry revenue rising from 10% three years ago to 19% in 2026, projected to reach 25%, and 65% of corporate communicators naming Tier-2 cities as the primary growth engine.
Influencer marketing has matured into an accountability-first discipline, its revenue share doubling from 8% to 16% and projected to reach 22%, even as 98% of respondents demand greater verification and regulation of influencer content. The blurring of paid and earned is creating a parallel credibility crisis and 66% respondents agree that positioning paid content as earned is weakening audience trust.
The Measurement Paradox
Measurement remains the industry’s most stubborn contradiction. 92% of corporate communicators agree the Public Relations industry needs a clear, standardised measurement system, yet only 46% of corporate communication respondents allocate a separate budget for it, a gap that continues to limit Public Relations’ ability to prove its full business value.
The metrics themselves are shifting. While, share of voice remains the most widely used metric (84%), followed by social listening and sentiment analysis (57%) and engagement rates (54%), a new generation of metrics is rising fast. 50% of respondents now use brand reputation and trust scores, 41% use return on objective, and 27% use discoverability inside AI and LLM search, an early sign that whether a brand surfaces in an AI answer is becoming a measurable PR outcome.
When asked what PRCAI should build next, 83% of consultancy heads and 75% of corporate communicators put measurement standards at the top of the list.
The Uni-Skilled PR Professional Is Obsolete; Rightsizing Teams is key
As client mandates broaden, the single-skill professional is being left behind. 77% of respondents agree being ‘uni-skilled’ is no longer sufficient for a PR professional. 53% of PR consultancy and HR heads, and 75% of corporate communicators, now actively prefer lean, dedicated teams aligned to their business needs, a step towards right-sizing and building talented and flatter team structures to balance sound strategy with exemplary execution.
Overall industry attrition stands at 15.2%, a marginal improvement from 16% two years ago, though 63% of consultancy and HR heads report rising difficulty retaining entry and mid-level talent.
“The Public Relations industry in India is at an inflection point. While the sector delivered double-digit growth of 11% in FY2026, the moderation from its decade-long CAGR of 12% reflects a maturing industry, in line with global trends. The findings of PRCAI SPRINT 2026 highlightthe growing role of PR as a strategic business enabler rather than just a communications or crisis management function. Nearly half of respondents believe PR directly drives business outcomes, while over 40% say CEOs are increasingly seeking strategic counsel from communications advisors. As AI reshapes the industry and trust becomes more critical than ever, PRCAI remains committed to advancing the profession through research, upskilling, and higher industry standards," concluded Deeptie Sethi, CEO, PRCAI.
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