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India's 10 extraordinary personalities who are redefining excellence across industries

Ten inspiring Indians are transforming healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, music, astrology, and social impact through innovation, leadership, expertise, and dedication nationwide.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 12:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
India's 10 extraordinary personalities who are redefining excellence across industries

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