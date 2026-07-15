There are some people in India that stand out as exceptionally good at influencing change thanks to their innovation, creativity, and passion. The following 10 excellent individuals have managed to define excellence in different fields including healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, music, and many more.
Astro Ankit: Trusted astrologer and Vastu expert in India
Based at Gurgaon, Delhi-NCR, astro Ankit is known as the most popular celebrity and politician astrologer in the whole of India and beyond. A Chartered Accountant by training, Astro Ankit has 16+ years of experience in astrology and spirituality. Astro Ankit has helped more than 25,000 people, including businessmen, professionals, celebrities, politicians, and many others to achieve their success and peace. Well-known for his correct predictions and advice, people come to Astro Ankit for career advancement, business growth, money making, marriages and relationships, health issues, relocation to other countries, properties, and decision-making. Visit: www.astroankit.com
Dr Divyanshu Patel: Changing face of healthcare through integrative medicine
Dr Divyanshu Patel is a highly experienced professional in the health sector, a researcher, author and health crusader whose goal is to ensure that the notion of Integrative Medicine is popularized in India. As a medical professional in Ayurveda, Nutrition, Cosmetology, Trichology, Pharmaceutical Sciences and preventive healthcare, Dr Divyanshu Patel is a strong proponent of holistic medicine where the main interest is in the well being of an individual rather than the treatment of symptoms. The objective of Dr Divyanshu Patel is to integrate traditional medicine with modern medicine sciences in order to explore new methods of delivery of health care focusing on prevention. Moreover, as an author, Dr Patel is a strong simplifier of health ideas with the aim of promoting preventive healthcare.
Astro Sanjeev Nayyar: Astrologer and Karma aligner transforming lives through spiritual guidance
Astro Sanjeev Nayyar is an eminent astrologer and karma aligner committed to providing individuals with clarity, confidence, and inner peace through the ancient knowledge of Vedic sciences. Being an expert in Vedic Astrology, Numerology, Vastu Shastra, and Karma Alignment, he has enabled many people to overcome various difficulties on both a personal and professional level as well as to ensure emotional health and spiritual progress. Instead of considering astrology a method of forecasting, Astro Sanjeev Nayyar is sure that it helps people understand their destiny and make better decisions in order to live their lives more meaningfully. Through his consultations, people become aware of their chances, learn to act in accordance with their goals and transform positively. As a strong supporter of the importance of karma, he is convinced that although planets might create certain conditions, only our actions and decisions will help us to reach success and happiness.
Praanshu Vasudeva: Hitmaker ready to unveil his biggest musical surprise
Praanshu Vasudeva, better known as PRAA, is an exceptionally talented Indian singer, lyricist, music composer and record producer who is slowly revolutionizing the contemporary Indian music landscape through his endeavors. Known for being the creator of the largest modern Indian Qawwali song, "Sajda-e-Noor," Praanshu is someone who has proven his worth through his soulful voice and storytelling skills. Praanshu is undoubtedly one of the most talented youths in the industry whose talent connects them to their audience through their creative and passionate songs. Praanshu is all set to give a treat to his loyal fan base with his forthcoming hit song that has been creating a lot of buzz in the music circle.
Punam Gupta drives social impact through entrepreneurship, food safety and social work
Entrepreneur, social worker and author Punam Gupta continues to make an amazing impact through excellence in entrepreneurship and social work. Being the founder of the Together We Can Foundation, she works towards activities regarding food safety, environmental sustainability, de addiction, body and organ donation, cyber safety, job creation, and patriotism. Besides, she is also the director of Immuno Life Pvt. Ltd., Quality Services and Training Pvt. Ltd., and the proprietor of Octa Life Sciences. She is a highly regarded FSSAI trainer and has conducted many MSME skill development programs along with writing books such as “Dream Build Grow” and “Spiritual Ayurveda”. Her hard work has also gained her many awards such as Inspiring Women Achievers Award 2026, Harvard World Records, USA Book of World Records, Second performer trainer award by fssai india, Women Faces of the Year 2024, and the Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. For More Details Visit www.punamgupta.com
S.Dwarakeesh – Advancing engineering education through research, innovation and professional excellence
S. Dwarakeesh is an engineer by profession, a laboratory management specialist, an author, a researcher and an academician associated with Amrita College of Engineering & Technology, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Nagercoil Campus. He has contributed towards the field of engineering education through his laboratory management, academic writings, research work and professional writings. He has written a book entitled ‘Laboratory Management Systems – Documentation and Quality Practices for Engineering Institutions’. He has published research papers in academic journals. The specialization of the individual lies in the development of laboratory quality systems, research oriented approach and technical education.
Dr M. Hussain Kalsekar: Driving business growth through digital innovation
Dr. M. Hussain Kalsekar is a distinguished entrepreneur, digital marketing expert, and consultant with over 20 years of experience in driving businesses towards sustainable growth. As the Founder and CEO of 366 DigitX, he has worked in collaboration with start-ups, SMEs, and large organizations to build their digital brand by means of digital marketing and business development techniques. An outcome-based leader, he makes use of his knowledge about consumer psychology, social media and digital transformation to bring in solutions for businesses. He possesses a qualification in BMS, PGDBA, and MBA in Marketing, in addition to professional certification in digital marketing. Not only an entrepreneur but also a keen mentor, he inspires young professionals and entrepreneurs.
Dr Sahil Singh: Rising Indian as ambassador supporting global effort to combat malnutrition in UN framework
Dr Sahil Singh is considered to be one of the most skilled and accomplished young leaders globally who have made an extremely valuable contribution in terms of nutrition advocacy, sustainable development and international cooperation. As a native of Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, Dr Sahil is currently working as the Ambassador of Strategic Partnerships and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the Intergovernmental Institution for the Use of Micro-algae Spirulina Against Malnutrition (IIMSAM), which is a Permanent Observer at the United Nations ECOSOC. As part of his duties, Dr Singh supports international cooperation for combating malnutrition, ensuring food security and making sustainable public health interventions. Being an active advocate of the application of Spirulina to resolve the problem of nutrition worldwide, Dr Singh emphasises a science-driven and scalable solution to the problem. With the help of diplomatic, governance, entrepreneurial, technological, and policy advocacy skills, Dr Singh continues promoting inclusive development.
Manbir Bedi: Transforming education with screen-free coding
Manbir Bedi, Director of Primary Plus Group, is an innovative teacher who is working towards imparting skills to the future generation of India by using Screen Free Coding. With more than two decades of experience in the sector, Manbir Bedi has created a unique way of learning where he tries to create computational thinking skills without using any computer or mobile phone. This unique mode of teaching, called Screen Free Coding, uses games, stories, puzzles, kinesthetic learning, etc., to help develop logical reasoning, problem solving, creativity, and critical thinking skills. In accordance with NEP 2020, his program emphasizes experiential and competency-based learning.
Dr Vivek Viswanathan: A surgeon, researcher and educator shaping future of paediatric care
Dr Vivek Viswanathan is a consultant paediatric urologist, robotic and minimally invasive paediatric surgeon, educator, researcher, writer and a Guinness World Record Holder. Located in Vadodara, he is known for his skill and expertise in complicated paediatric urology and minimally invasive surgery and contributing a lot to the field of medical research with many peer-reviewed journal articles and a book entitled 'Understanding Paediatric Urology'. He is also an Assistant Professor who trains and nurtures future surgeons. In 2026, he was one of the NBEMS teams that made it into the Guinness World Record as the highest number of views for a livestream healthcare educational program on YouTube. With all these attributes and credentials, Dr Viswanathan is continuing to revolutionize pediatric care and make specialized medical information available to professionals and laypersons alike.
From the above examples, we have seen how passion, creativity and determination can create an impact. Their achievements will forever be an inspiration to others and set high standards in their respective areas; hence, making them the real game changers and influencers of India.
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