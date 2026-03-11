Reema Sinha (41) was at the age when her back began to give up on her, and she had several difficulties even walking. As a project coordinator in Pune, she was almost always at the computer. After work, she was still scrolling on her phone, and on weekends, she would sit and think about why the pain had shifted to her left leg. Three doctors, two clinics, and one terrifying surgical proposal after all, she was left with no answer that she could accept. So she did the same thing that hundreds of Indians without options do. She pulled out her cell phone and started to look for answers around midnight.

The info that she found has changed her whole world. However, we will come back to it later.

A Problem Too Big to Ignore

Reema is not in just one situation. She reflects a monumental national health problem that most people keep largely unspoken.

60% of all employed Indians are likely to suffer serious back or neck discomfort at some point in the course of their life. Add in the neurological conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Stroke, as well as spinal injuries, which all require a long period of rehabilitation, and the extent of insatiable demand is astounding.

The issue isn't just the pain. It's what happens after the diagnosis. Most patients receive an appointment and a prescription and are left to figure out the remainder on their own. The most scientifically-proven non-invasive therapy for the majority of muscular and skeletal disorders is either expensive, difficult to access, or is largely misunderstood throughout India.

A lot of people aren't aware of the essentials of good physical therapy. Therefore, they ignore it or sit under a warm lamp for an entire period of time, only to return home to an exercise sheet. The pain is likely to return. Sometimes it gets worse.

Why the Standard Approach Keeps Failing People

This is one of the shocking truths about how backaches are treated in India right now.

When a patient arrives at your clinic with back pain, the usual treatment is to prescribe painkillers. However, in recent times, it has been necessary to schedule an MRI appointment. A study from 2020 through 2024 found that MRI use to treat back pain in India increased by 115 percent, and the percentage of physicians following evidence-based clinical guidelines was only 23 percent.

More scans. Insufficient treatment. The pain persists.

The painkillers ease the pain. They cannot fix the muscle imbalance, weak core, or posture issues that cause the pain. After the medication is gone, the body will be in the same condition as before. So the cycle continues with higher doses and more frequent usage, and there is little or no improvement.

The only way to break free from this cycle of misery is to enroll in a rehabilitation program that addresses the root cause. That's where the majority of the healthcare system in India remains insufficient.

What Real Physiotherapy Actually Looks Like

In order to have a successful treatment, targeting the interventions only is not enough. First, you need to get to know the person that you are going to help.

A 35-year-old engineer with tight hip flexors for working long hours needs the exact program as 65-year-old stroke survivors, even if their main issue is lower back pain, according to both of them.

The proper method of physiotherapy begins by performing a thorough evaluation of the way in which the patient sits, walks, bends, or stands before beginning any treatment.

Then, a skilled physical therapist will design a customized plan. It could include manual therapy to loosen stiff joints, targeted exercises to strengthen weaker muscles, posture exercises, and honest details about your habits and lifestyle, which may be making your issues worse. The aim isn't just to reduce the level of discomfort. The objective is to enhance the way your body moves in order to ensure that the pain doesn't return.

This is far more complex than the prescriptions. For the majority of people, it'll be able to perform the work that prescriptions alone will never achieve.

How Vyana Care Is Approaching This Differently

That's where Reema's search at night led to.

Vyana Care (vyanacare.com) is based on a simple yet uncommon concept in Indian healthcare: every patient is an individual issue, not an amplification of the same issue.

At its Ahmedabad center, patients undergo extensive physical tests and are supported by the most advanced rehabilitation equipment designed to restore flexibility, strength, and coordination in the nerves and muscles. For neurological problems such as stroke recovery, Parkinson's disease, and spinal cord rehabilitation, the team integrates physiotherapy and systematic rehabilitation methods that are usually only accessible at hospitals that have large facilities.

The aspect that makes the story of Vyana Care significant beyond the city from which it's origin is its online presence.

Reema found the situation on Wednesday night, she was intending to travel anywhere. She arranged for a virtual consultation. In the one-on-one consultation, she was able to better understand her circumstances than in any previous in-person meeting.

"They actually explained the issues that were affecting my lower back and spine in a way that I could understand. The explanation wasn't merely 'you've had disc issues' but they explained the cause of it, why it was becoming worse and what it could do to really help. I adhered to the program for about six months. I've never required surgery."

— Reema Sinha, 41, Project Manager, Pune

Behind the scenes, Vyana Care uses structured digital tracking and AI-assisted recovery monitoring that lets therapists monitor the performance of their patients, and alter plans in real-time. Patients are not given routine workout worksheets. They are provided with individualized rehabilitation plans that are adjusted in accordance with their progress mobility, as well as feedback on every check-in.

A Note from the Founder

"Too many healthcare providers leave patients with appointments, bills and treatment plans, but there's not enough solutions. We founded Vyana Care to change that. We believe that healing begins with a clear mind. When people can comprehend the condition that their bodies are in, they will be more able to make informed choices, manage treatments with more confidence and experience better long-term results. Our goal isn't to be the largest therapy centre located in India. Our objective is being the top reliable source for patients seeking truth and honesty, as well as a treatment that is centered around their best interests."

— Mausam Patel, CEO, Vyana Care

Who This Actually Helps

The effect from this design is vital for a country like India.

A caretaker from a small town who is responsible for the rehabilitation of a parent who suffered from a stroke. A young athlete from Jaipur suffering from a rupture to the ligament. A worker-from-home professional from Chennai whose neck pain has grown over the last three years. All of these patients are able to connect with a real medical expert who is not a long journey or long waiting in a hospital for outpatients.

A controlled, structured physiotherapy that is remotely delivered using appropriate assessment, individualised prescriptions for exercise, and regular checking-ins. Research has repeatedly supported this idea. For a country where the nearest rehabilitation centre is often several hundred miles distant, this can be a major change in how rehabilitation is perceived by the average person.

The Simple Habits That Protect Your Back Every Day

Stand up and move for 2 minutes every 45 minutes if you sit at a desk

Stretch your hip flexors regularly to prevent spinal imbalance

Strengthen your core with simple exercises like dead bugs and bird dog

Adjust your screen height so your neck does not bend forward constantly

Sleep on your side with a pillow between your knees for proper spinal support

Walk for 20 to 30 minutes daily to improve spinal blood flow and muscle support

The Bigger Picture India Cannot Afford to Ignore

Back pain could cause India enormous amounts of productivity loss as well as missed work days and medical expenses every year. The World Health Organization identifies low back pain as the primary cause of disability around the globe, and India's numbers are among the highest in the world.

The solution isn't more facilities or treatments. The answer is early intervention based on movement and rehabilitation, which is affordable and accessible. Countries that have invested heavily in physiotherapy training have seen reduced pain levels and lower surgical costs over time.

India is gradually waking up to reality. More people are asking questions. More platforms offer high-quality rehabilitation to people who aren't in the largest city centers. The changes are subtle, but they are growing.

For the growing number of patients who find vyanacare.com through a desperate late-night search or a friend's recommendation, the experience yields the same realization. They were searching for relief. They discovered something that resembles real rehabilitation.

