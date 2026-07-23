Fuel blending in India is boosting India’s foreign exchange, farmers’ income, rural industry, emission reduction and strengthening India’s future energy security.
As per the official data, we as a country have already saved over Rs 1.90 lakh crore in foreign exchange, substituted 310 lakh MT of crude oil, reduced 930 lakh MT of CO2 emissions and delivered over Rs 1.60 lakh crore directly to Indian farmers by using Ethanol Blended fuel.
The fuel blending process has also revived the sugar industry, ensured timely payments to farmers, created employment, encouraged investment in dedicated ethanol plants and reduced crude oil imports. These facts are important as the fuel spending that was once moving largely towards imported crude, has now started strengthening our rural economy.
The farmer story is at the centre of ethanol economy
Farmers, who have been long known as our Annadatas, are now also become our Urjadaatas, thanks to ethanol blending. As sugarcane and maize contribute to the fuel ecosystem, farmers are now getting additional market opportunities and linking agriculture with mobility. At present, around 40 per cent of ethanol production comes from maize. Higher procurement price of maize is now making the crop more remunerative for farmers.
Will ethanol blending impact India’s food security ecosystem?
Ensuring food security remains the prime priority as the requirements of the country’s PDS and food security have not been compromised. Only the surplus grain is diverted for the blending process. As the unused grain lying in godowns may lead to quality deterioration, so diverting it for ethanol production is a well thought idea. The blending is based on the "waste to wealth" idea- surplus becomes clean energy, crude imports come down and farmers receive additional income.
Ethanol blending in India
Ethanol blended petrol programme was launched in India as a pilot with 5 per cent blending in 2001 and it was further expanded in 2006. By 2014, ethanol blending had reached 1.53 per cent. In 2019-20, reforms such as interest subvention for new distillation capacity, assured offtake by oil marketing companies, financial assistance for distillery expansion, feedstock diversification and policy support for bank financing helped build the ecosystem.
Ethanol production capacity had crossed 600 crore litres by late 2021. India managed to achieve the 10 per cent ethanol blending target in June 2022, five months ahead of the schedule. Distillery Expansion Projects underway at that stage were expected to take national ethanol production capacity to nearly 1,200 crore litres.
Fuel policy works only when motorists trust it
While the E15 blending started in April 2023, E19 followed through the year beginning April 2024. In India, E20 has been in use since April 2025. Before being implements, E20 underwent validation process which included over 40,000 kilometres of vehicle testing across different driving and climatic conditions in the country. The programme was introduced only after evaluations and a go-ahead from automobile manufacturers, oil marketing companies, fuel experts, BIS, Automotive Industry Standards and technical institutions.
According to data from Maruti Suzuki, it serviced around 2.84 crore vehicles, including 1.5 crore older vehicles outside the original E20 certification pool, in 2025-26 and there were negligible E20-linked impacts in terms of corrosion, unusual wear or impact on component-life. Two-wheeler manufacturing leader Hero MotoCorp also reported similar data. In last 30 months, over 20 crore two-wheelers and nearly 20 lakh four-wheelers have been using ethanol-blended petrol without any major impact over performance.
If we look at other nations who have been blending fuel for years, India’s seems to be at a very strong position. In US, E10 is been used nationwide and the country is fast moving towards expanding E15 blending. Brazil has been using E27 successfully for years and is moving towards E35 implementation. Other countries like Japan, Canada, Thailand and several European countries have also followed ethanol blending for fuel requirements.
E25 is under testing in India, where studies are being held over impacts on engine calibration, fuel-system, corrosion resistance, material compatibility and homologation and any decision about its implementation will be taken only after proper research and validation.
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