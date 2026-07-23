Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

India's Ethanol economy: The numbers behind the fuel in your tank

Amid ongoing discussion over the implementation of E20 fuel in the country, there are some surprising factors one should keep in mind before building opinion. 

Published: Jul 23, 2026, 10:13 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 10:41 AM IST
India's Ethanol economy: The numbers behind the fuel in your tank

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
New 2026 Maruti Brezza scores full 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test: Here's the breakdown
Auto news6 min ago
2
Ramayana Trailer14 min ago
3
Commonwealth Games 202615 min ago
4
trump tarrifs18 min ago
5
EPFO29 min ago