India's glyphosate-free certified atta - How two brothers made Khapli atta cleanest flour in your kitchen

Every atta (flour) brand these days claims to be "natural" and/or "pure." However, one farm in Pune has gone beyond just a claim; they've received certification to confirm this claim. Here is a story about Two Brothers Organic Farms and their efforts to keep the legacy of Khapli wheat alive. You can see that healthy flour options at Indian grocery stores are at record numbers. The shelves are full of multigrain, whole wheat, high fibre, and fortified flour with bold claims and aspirational packaging; yet, when food scientists test them, many of the healthy flour options have two notable exclusions: they are generally not tested for glyphosate, one of the most widely used herbicides and has been identified as a potential carcinogen by the World Health Organization; plus the lack of testing for glyphosate in wheat is significant since wheat is part of near every meal consumed in India.

For this reason, the work done by Two Brothers Organic Farms on Khapli Atta (or emmer wheat or ancient grain flour) deserves our attention.

What is Khapli Atta and why did India forget it?

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Triticum dicoccum, commonly referred to as Chameli khapli, has been around for at least 10,000 years, and those grains are the oldest cultivated food grains known to have existed on Earth. They supported civilizations long before hybrid wheat was developed! During this time, khapli was grown in large quantities throughout the Deccan Plateau region of India and was considered a staple food for several generations of farmers living there.

In the 1960s, however, everything changed due to the Green Revolution; hybrid wheat varieties were being produced at such an accelerated rate that they wiped out all other types of wheat in the whole country from day one! As khapli had many disadvantages compared to hybrids like hybridization rates, growth cycles, and yield per acre, it disappeared so quickly that by the 1990’s, agricultural historians say it became what we would call a 'famine variety'; no longer cultivated except in isolated villages, eaten nearly exclusively by locals, and absolutely no urban consumer knew anything about its existence.

This is the grain that Two Brothers Organic Farms chose to bet their business on.

The glyphosate problem nobody was talking about

To comprehend the significance of the Two Brothers Khapli Atta story, one must first recognize how uninformed most Indian consumers are about the flour they buy on a daily basis.

Modern wheat growers in India (like many areas around the world) have an extensive dependence on herbicide products that contain glyphosate, both as a means of controlling weeds and (in certain methods) prior to harvesting in order to dry weeded crops. Glyphosate is capable of persisting through the milling process and ending up in the flour that sits on your kitchen shelf. Regulatory agencies are still arguing about what levels of exposure to glyphosate are safe, and there is an ever-expanding volume of research indicating that long-term exposure to glyphosate could negatively impact gut microbiome balance, hormones,x and future health.

The two brothers not only outlawed use of certain chemicals in their farming practices, but they also obtained third party verification of their claims through independence certification authorities. Their khapli atta is one of the legitimately certified glyphosate residue free brands available under the detox project (an international certification body), making them the first indian brand to hold such certified labels - therefore validating their marketing statements about offering lower glutinous levels as well as higher fiber level khapli attas.

"The wrong choice of atta can strain digestion, be chemically grown, cause instant sugar spikes, and have an unknown source," the brand notes in its consumer communication. It's a statement that lands differently when the brand making it has the lab reports to back it up.

The numbers behind the Khapli Atta difference

Besides being free of glyphosate residues, there is also a compelling nutritional argument for using Khapli wheat flour. Lab analyses show the results of tests comparing the quality of Emmer wheat flour, as manufactured by "Two Brothers", with commercial Sammansia flour, has identified many differences between the two wheat types. For example, Khapli Atta has an average of 7.8% dietary fibre per 100g, whereas commercial wheat flour only averages 3.1%, representing an approximately 50% increase in dietary fibre for Khapli Atta over commercial Sammansia flour. In terms of gluten content, Khapli Atta averages at 5.78% versus 13.24% for commercial wheat, constituting an approximately 50% reduction in gluten for Khapli Atta when compared to commercial Sammansia flour. Furthermore, due to the weak structure of gluten-containing proteins in ancient wheat varieties like Khapli Atta as compared to the stronger and more tightly bound structure of gluten proteins found in modern-day bread wheat, many people who experience bloating or heaviness from consuming commercial Sammansia flour report that Khapli flour is much easier to digest than Sammansia flour.

A low glycaemic index value of the Two Brothers Organic Khapli Atta also makes this flour a highly beneficial option for consumption by diabetics and pre-diabetics. Because of the low GI value, glucose in foods made with Khapli Atta is broken down slower in the body rather than creating a sudden spike in blood sugar levels, which is a distinguishing factor for 77 million Indians suffering from diabetes and the large number of pre-diabetics.

Even if a person consumes only two Two Brothers Organic Khapli rotis each day, over time this amount of clean, wholesome food will build up to provide significant health benefits. For example, after three months of consumption, a person's overall gluten intake would be reduced by 400g which would significantly improve gut health. At six months of consumption, a person would have increased their intake of dietary fibres by 876g, leading to more balanced blood sugar and energy levels. After 12 months, a person's overall protein intake would increase by 2,170g, assisting to repair muscle damage over the prolonged period of time.

69,010 families and a decade of trust

When Two Brothers started selling Khapli wheat in 2016 there was no established marketplace for it nor any competition against which they could benchmark themselves. In addition, there was no way to educate their customers about how to cook with it or how to distribute it properly so they were required to do all of that assembly from scratch; educating the home cook on what to expect (i.e. rotis would be a bit nuttier) and that they would need more water in the dough as evidence of the flour being of actual quality etc.

Now more than 69,000 Indian families use Khapli Atta for their cooking. The product has nearly 1,500 reviews with 91% of them being five stars; this provides provided social proof which is uncommon in premium groceries. Commonly noted reasons for switching to Two Brothers Khapli Atta are due to improved digestion and less post-meal heaviness, along with better blood sugar levels.

The D2C business model utilized by the brand (primarily selling on their own website) has been an intentional strategy directly in line with their promise to customers. They take full ownership of their entire supply chain from farm to shelf which provides complete traceability for each batch of stone ground atta; heirloom wheat sourced from 10,000 old varieties, produced on certified glyphosate free farms, coarsely milled to keep as much nutrition intact as possible and packaged to avoid moisture ingress.

What 'clean label' actually looks like

Two Brothers' Khapli Atta has one ingredient: Khapli (Emmer Long) Wheat – that's right – no other additives, fillers or preservatives. In an industry where ingredient lists often include multiple fortification agents, anti-caking ingredients, and undisclosed blending ratios, this one-ingredient declaration is a statement in itself.

In addition, the method of grinding is also important. Commercially-produced flour is made using heat during the roller milling process, which worsens the quality of any heat-sensitive nutrients. The cold process of stone grinding does not create heat, which preserves the natural oils, fibre and nutrients found in whole wheat. Therefore, what you see in the bag is closer to what originally came from the farm.

To the generation of Indian consumers who are increasingly interested in reading food labels, questioning the origin of food products, and insisting on having food that can be traced back to its source (not just marketed as traceable), Two Brothers' Khapli Atta offers a unique opportunity. It has a clean label that has been certified, and you can see exactly where it was grown, how it was milled, and all of the numbers associated with its production.

The ancient grain comeback is not a trend

The burgeoning interest worldwide in either heirloom wheat, ancient grain flour, or khapli is typically interpreted as just another wellness trend that has grown substantially at the peak of social media, yet will disappear within just a few short years. However, the facts surrounding Two Brothers suggest that there is something enduring taking place.

Khapli wheat was not created or genetically modified; it was rediscovered - taken out from obscurity within the centuries-old history of Indian agriculture, by a farm that realised that this ancient grain could be featured in the modern kitchen because of its intrinsic value rather than through any marketing or promotional claims. Nine years and over 69,000 families later, the research collected goes to support this belief.

The next time you pick up an atta packet - any atta packet - it is worth asking one simple question: what has this flour actually been tested for? Two Brothers' Khapli Atta has an answer. Most others don't.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)