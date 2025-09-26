Indian education is at a point of crisis. The situation has been paradoxical ever since schooling took shape children may have access to schools, but meaningful learning continues to remain a major concern across the country. According to the ASER report of the year 2023, around 50 percent of Class V children in rural India cannot read a Class II text; and just around 25 percent can solve even the simplest division problem.

Functional literacy meaning basic reading, comprehension, and numeracy still evades millions, though the last census placed the literacy percentage almost around 77.7 percent across India. Here come the biggest problems: scale; the country houses close to 260 million children. Sending kids away to school is only half the challenge. Reforms are needed far more starkly in their classrooms and teaching methodologies in India to make greater use of technology and to embrace a spirit of innovation.

It is within this backdrop that Schoolnet India positions itself as a strategic partner for the country's education journey. Established in 1997, Schoolnet claims to be one of the earliest organisations working with and for schools in the country, especially at the dawn of building and scaling-up digital solutions for education. With 25 years of experience in education, the company says it has worked with more than 100,000 schools and 25 million teachers and students across 30 states and Union Territories, with further expansions in at least 7 other countries in the near future.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Since the inception of the organisation, it has been clear that the vision behind Schoolnet is to use modern technology for providing quality education in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and inclusive, equitable learning for all enshrined in United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4). "The motivation behind the democratization of education through partnerships and cutting-edge technology is that every learner in India should have access to quality learning, depending on the National Education Policy, irrespective of geographical location and socio-economic status," said RCM Reddy.

The Ed-Tech service provider says it has made technology and fun a part of classrooms, keeping learning and achievement at their centre. In true grandeur comes KYAN, a 6-in-1 projector that transforms any flat surface or wall into an interactive platform: having changed the lives of thousands of classrooms across India, it is still helping new classrooms move away from chalk-and-talk theory towards more engaging and interactive ways of teaching. An addition to the other new digital conduits to new-age digital learning, this one makes content interesting for learners and seamless to use: Geneo Interactive Panel. Its global tie-ups with major technology partners like Google assure cost-effective integration with devices like Chromebooks and tablets. Teacher training continues to be a core operational thrust, with more than 60 million hours of training being imparted to 1 million teachers.

One of the stories of success has been the creation of ICT Laboratories. Addressing the concept of the digital divide in underserved areas, the set-up and operations of ICT Laboratories extend to 10 states, impacting the lives of 10 million students & teachers across these states. How? The labs use customised content in multiple languages aligned with the curriculum and provide steady offline internet access where low connectivity pits. The labs also train certified instructors to offer on-demand training to teachers on the use of technology.

Schoolnet aims to develop content aligned with the NEP as well as State Boards so that these skills remain relevant today and in the future. In the coming years, they assure to put personalisation of student learning pathways through AI in the spotlight. The AI-powered analytics will provide various insights to teachers for the closure of learning gaps so that they can provide timely support to both in-school and after-school learning.

The platform says it is positioned, in a manner, at the forefront of the crisis that is opposing the equitable impartation of literacy and numeracy skills to the youth of India, as India strives to get a future-ready workforce. More than two and a half decades of innovation have shown that change occurs when schools are re-imagined, when teachers are empowered, and when students so desire to learn.