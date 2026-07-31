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India's next AI race will be won by companies that understand data first: SG Analytics

While generative AI is fast-tracking the pace of AI adoption within enterprises across sectors, industry leaders opine that the next wave of AI leadership will require not having advanced models but how well the companies can integrate AI in their business operations, governance framework and decision-making processes. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 01:13 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 02:01 PM IST
India's next AI race will be won by companies that understand data first: SG Analytics

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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