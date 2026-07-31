Continual learning was another aspect she stressed as the use of AI spreads through enterprises. According to Sane, "reskilling is no longer optional. As AI takes over routine execution, organisations must reinvest that capacity into developing strategic, analytical and decision-making capabilities across their workforce." Since foundation models have been getting easier to access, Madhav thinks that the advantage will lie more in owning enterprise knowledge than selecting models. "Everyone can access the same foundation models. What competitors cannot replicate is an organisation's proprietary data, business context and domain expertise. The real moat is no longer the model itself but how effectively organisations embed that context into their AI systems and business workflows," Madhav added.