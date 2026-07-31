Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a technology experiment but is gaining boardroom attention among enterprises across the globe. Companies looking to adopt AI merely as a technology initiative could fail to create value, as per the insights shared by the executives of SG Analytics, a company under Straive. While generative AI is fast-tracking the pace of AI adoption within enterprises across sectors, industry leaders opine that the next wave of AI leadership will require not having advanced models but how well the companies can integrate AI in their business operations, governance framework and decision-making processes.
Madhav K, Senior Vice President and LOB Head – Data, Analytics and AI Solutions at SG Analytics, said many companies continue to approach AI as a standalone technology project instead of fundamentally redesigning business processes. "The most common mistake is treating AI as an IT experiment rather than a real business transformation. Enterprises tend to bolt point solutions onto existing processes instead of rethinking how work should actually be done with AI in the picture. The organisations creating lasting value are rebuilding workflows around AI rather than simply automating legacy processes," explained Madhav.
Enterprises today have gone past experiments in AI and have started measuring business benefits like efficiency improvement, customer engagement and revenue growth. In Madhav's opinion, the difference between organisations experimenting with AI and those generating tangible value lies in operationalising AI within core business functions. "Companies creating real business value have moved AI into production and embedded it into redesigned workflows. The model itself is no longer the differentiator. Enterprise context, proprietary data and domain expertise are what ultimately determine business impact," stated Madhav.
India is fast becoming a top market for enterprise AI adoption. Supriya Dixit, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Marketing at SG Analytics, believes "Indian enterprises are fast catching up and in many areas, even leapfrogging their global counterparts thanks to cloud-native and AI-first operating models. Many organisations are not constrained by decades of legacy infrastructure, allowing them to move directly towards cloud-native, AI-first architectures."
Dixit added that sectors like BFSI, retail and e-commerce, where there are huge amounts of data available and where the use cases are very clear, are already seeing returns on their investment in AI technologies. "BFSI is transforming risk management, fraud detection and personalised financial services through AI, while retail is seeing strong returns from supply chain optimisation, dynamic pricing and customer sentiment analysis. Healthcare is also emerging as a significant growth area, particularly in patient data management," said Dixit.
As more organszations implement their AI, the aspects of governance and workforce readiness are gaining equal importance as well. According to Akanksha Sane, Chief People Officer of SG Analytics, an AI transformation will demand organizational change and not merely technology change. "Successful AI transformation is never just a technology implementation. It requires organisations to redesign operating models, redefine performance metrics and invest in structured change management. Employees are far more likely to embrace AI when organisations clearly demonstrate that automation creates opportunities for higher-value work rather than simply replacing jobs," added Sane.
Continual learning was another aspect she stressed as the use of AI spreads through enterprises. According to Sane, "reskilling is no longer optional. As AI takes over routine execution, organisations must reinvest that capacity into developing strategic, analytical and decision-making capabilities across their workforce." Since foundation models have been getting easier to access, Madhav thinks that the advantage will lie more in owning enterprise knowledge than selecting models. "Everyone can access the same foundation models. What competitors cannot replicate is an organisation's proprietary data, business context and domain expertise. The real moat is no longer the model itself but how effectively organisations embed that context into their AI systems and business workflows," Madhav added.
Moving forward, SG Analytics sees that enterprise AI leadership would be determined by the extent to which an organization has data governance, contextual intelligence and scalable operating models along with responsible AI approaches. According to Madhav, those enterprises which treat AI deployments as mere pilots will lag behind those enterprises that design their business process for AI from day one. "Three to five years from now, market leaders won't be distinguished by who has access to the biggest models. They will be the organisations that got the architecture right, grounded AI in enterprise context and redesigned workflows to create measurable business value," said Madhav.
As the adoption of AI becomes more mainstream in different industries, it has been noticed that the emphasis is shifting from experiments to deliverable results, governance, and enterprise transformation - areas which could be the defining factors of India's AI story in the coming years.
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