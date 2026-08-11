Ahmedabad and Pune are being touted as the next business hubs. They're taking the approach backward though. Rather than investing in making cities into places where businesses can operate, companies are investing in branding cities as places that businesses can operate. The offices should be the first. The branding follows after. The formula of establishing business hubs in India has been turned upside down. State governments and city development agencies are investing in branding initiatives, positioning papers and efforts to convince the business community that Tier-2 cities are the next frontier. They don't miss the opportunity. However, they are going about it the wrong way. When companies choose to locate in a city because it is a place where working is really possible, that's a business hub. Branding accelerates that. It is not responsible for its creation.
The companies that are really moving to Tier-2 cities today aren't for a marketing campaign. If their work requires an operational infrastructure, they are doing it because they have it. Because the office is a working space. The facilities are maintained, It's reliable, which is why IT. They are able to attract and keep the talent there because every day there's not a burden. In those circumstances, they form a hub. Branding magnifies it.
The Tier-2 cities that have won are those that had gotten the message. They made investment to be ready first. They constructed offices and buildings that communicate that things are actually being done there. They provided the space for businesses to work. Soon after, the companies arrived. The branding was successful, since it was painting a picture of reality.
The Branding Trap
Most Tier-2 cities are caught in a branding trap. The narrative is that they need to market themselves into relevance. They need a positioning statement. They need a campaign. They need to convince companies that the city is worth considering. But the companies that might consider the city are running a different calculation. They are asking whether they can actually operate there. Whether they can hire people. Whether the people they hire will stay. Whether the infrastructure will work. Whether the operational environment will support the work that matters.
A marketing campaign does not answer those questions. An operationally ready office answers them. A city where companies can actually function, where the facilities work, where the infrastructure is reliable, where the workspace itself signals that serious work happens here, that city starts attracting companies. The companies succeed there because the conditions support them. Then they tell other companies. Then the city develops a reputation. Then branding can build on that reputation.
Cities that are trying to brand their way into relevance without building the operational conditions are wasting money. They are creating a position that they cannot deliver on. Companies that relocate to those cities based on the marketing and find that the infrastructure does not support their work will leave. They will take their story with them. They will tell other companies that the city is not ready. That reputation is harder to overcome than the original invisibility was. "Cities become hubs because companies succeed there. Not the other way around. A company succeeds when the office works and the operations are reliable. That is what creates the reputation that becomes the brand," says Parth Shah, Chairman, DevX.
Operational Readiness Attracts Companies
The Tier-2 cities that are winning right now are winning because they have made a different choice. They have invested in the infrastructure that allows companies to actually operate. They have developed office space that is designed for the work companies need to do. They have built facilities that are maintained to a global standard. They have created operational systems that allow distributed teams to function.
When a company is evaluating a Tier-2 city for expansion, they are evaluating whether they can build something there. Can they hire talent? Can they retain it? Can they operate reliably? The office is the first answer to all of those questions. A well-designed, operationally ready office in a Tier-2 city signals that the company can do all three. A poorly designed office signals the opposite.
This is why the companies that are moving to Tier-2 cities aggressively right now are looking for cities where that operational infrastructure exists. Ahmedabad has become attractive because the office space exists and is well-managed. Pune because the infrastructure is reliable. Indore because the facilities work. The cities that have not invested in that infrastructure are falling behind. They are trying to brand their way to relevance while their actual operational environment remains inadequate.
"The companies that are expanding into Tier-2 cities are looking for cities where they can actually operate at scale. They want cities with office infrastructure that works, with reliable operations, with facilities that signal competence. That is what determines location choice, not marketing," says Rushit Shah, Director Operations, DevX.
Talent Follows Infrastructure
The secondary effect of operational readiness is talent attraction. A senior person considering a move to a Tier-2 city is evaluating two things. The opportunity. The environment. The opportunity might be strong. But if the environment is not ready, the person will not move. If the office is poorly designed, if the facilities are inadequate, if the operations are unreliable, if the daily experience of working in that city feels like a compromise, the person will turn down the opportunity.
Cities that have invested in operational readiness are finding that they can attract and retain senior talent. The person who moves to Ahmedabad to build a function or lead a centre of excellence finds that the office supports them. The infrastructure works. The facilities are maintained. The operational environment allows them to do their work. That person succeeds. That person stays. That person tells other people that Ahmedabad is a place where you can actually work.
That word-of-mouth is more powerful than any branding campaign. It is authentic. It is based on lived experience. A city builds a reputation as a business hub one person at a time, one successful company at a time. Branding amplifies that. It does not create it.
"Talent moves to Tier-2 cities when they can see that the city has invested in making it possible to work there well. When the office works and the operations are reliable, senior people move. That becomes the story of the city. Not the marketing, but the actual experience of building something there," Umesh Uttamchandani, Managing Director, DevX
The Infrastructure Question Determines Success
For a Tier-2 city trying to attract business and talent, the infrastructure question is not secondary. It is primary. The city's strategy should be to invest in operational readiness. Invest in office space that is designed well. Invest in facilities that are maintained to a standard. Invest in the operational systems that allow companies to function. That investment creates the conditions for companies to succeed.
Companies that succeed in a city stay. They expand. They hire more people. They attract other companies. They create the ecosystem that defines a hub. A city that makes the office space work, that makes the operations reliable, that creates the conditions for companies to succeed, becomes a hub. Then the branding works because it is describing something real.
DevX GCC's presence across Tier-2 cities is reshaping which cities are winning. The cities where DevX has built operational infrastructure are seeing company interest. The cities where that does not exist are not. The difference is not branding. The difference is whether the city has invested in creating the conditions for companies to actually operate.
"The Tier-2 cities that are winning are the ones that understood that offices come before branding. They invested in creating the infrastructure that allows companies to succeed. That created the reputation. That is what attracts talent and companies. Branding then amplifies a story that is already true," says Yash Shah, Director, DevX.
The Bigger Picture
India's next business hubs will not be created by marketing campaigns. They will be created by cities that make the strategic choice to invest in operational infrastructure first. Invest in office space. Invest in facilities. Invest in the systems that allow companies to function. Create the conditions for companies to succeed. That investment creates the hub. The branding then becomes the amplification of a story that is real.
DevX GCC operates across 15+ Indian cities with exactly this understanding. The cities where DevX has built are the cities where operational readiness exists. They are the cities attracting companies. They are the cities where talent wants to relocate. They are the cities becoming the next business hubs. Not because they have the best marketing. Because they have invested in the office and the operations that make working there actually viable. The Tier-2 cities that are winning understand this. The cities that are not winning are still waiting for branding to solve a problem that only operational infrastructure can solve.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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