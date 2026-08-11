Ahmedabad and Pune are being touted as the next business hubs. They're taking the approach backward though. Rather than investing in making cities into places where businesses can operate, companies are investing in branding cities as places that businesses can operate. The offices should be the first. The branding follows after. The formula of establishing business hubs in India has been turned upside down. State governments and city development agencies are investing in branding initiatives, positioning papers and efforts to convince the business community that Tier-2 cities are the next frontier. They don't miss the opportunity. However, they are going about it the wrong way. When companies choose to locate in a city because it is a place where working is really possible, that's a business hub. Branding accelerates that. It is not responsible for its creation.