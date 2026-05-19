Industry game-changers: individuals setting new benchmarks

The true progress lies not just into the system driven approach alone. It is influenced by people who challenge the already set norms, think differently and set the standard for leadership, innovation and impact across many industries. These industry leaders are not just reacting to the change, but they are making it. Through their brave choices, different ideas and their constant dedication towards being the best, they are creating new standards that will inspire businesses, communities and generations to come.

1. Sahil Luthra, Founder/MD Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions

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Is becoming a key player in India’s local defence manufacturing. The company is guided by a vision of self-reliance and innovation. With Sahil Luthra as Founder/MD and Prikansha Luthra as Director/Co-founder. The company solely focuses on building India’s ammunitions and strategic capabilities, under the umbrella vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

While Sahil brings in entrepreneurial vision and industry ambition, Prikansha reinforces the strategic leadership and organisational direction, together forming a future-ready enterprise rooted in precision, technology and national growth. Their gross leadership reflects a new group of Indian entrepreneurs redefining India’s evolving defence ecosystem with a focus over purpose, professionalism and a long-term vision.

2. Mr. Sanjay Waghela, Director - Neelcon Architectural Window Systems

As the name behind premium aluminium window solutions, Neelcon has a reputation for precision engineering and elegant, climate responsive designs. With over 15 years’ experience, the Mumbai based company has completed over 5 lakh sq. ft. of fenestration works and installed 20,000+ window systems, pan India.

Their range includes high performance sliding and casement windows with high rated sound insulation along with skylights, slide fold systems and vertical sliding windows. An ISO certified company, Neelcon’s focus on quality craftsmanship, durable aluminium profiles and energy efficient solutions is built to suit contemporary residential and commercial spaces, with customised solutions to meet the varied architectural requirements of today.

3. By MBD Group’s Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, Director of Saffron & Gold: A pioneer who set new benchmarks for the India’s Catering Industry

Considered as one of the stalwarts who transformed India’s catering industry from the traditional halwai-dominated set up to a modern, and hospitality-driven business segment, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, through decades of hard work, innovations and operational excellence helped to set new standards of catering in terms of quality and presentation, and large-scale event experiences in India.

His inspiring journey and contribution to the industry has been penned down in The Stalwart of Catering Industry, a book written by Dr Chiranjib Kumar. Even today he continues to push for professionalism, structure, and respect for the catering professionals. He envisioned taking this industry into a more organised and aspirational sector for the next generation.

4. Sunil Sapra, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer, Eventus Security

Sunil Sapra, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer at Eventus Security is known as one of the leading growth architects of the next generation of Cyber Security. He is a BITS alumnus and had more than 30 years of experience across the globe in operating, investing, advising and scaling 30+ startups across APAC and abroad. Sunil is a key contributor to the generation of more than USD 1 billion in enterprise value and has an enviable track record of helping to facilitate 7 exits.

Sunil is famous for combining entrepreneurial insight with a strong sense of market, helping businesses to expand through strategic partnerships, accelerated go-to-market and innovative thinking. He believes that at Eventus Security, cybersecurity will be the backbone of resilience, digital trust, and sustainable growth in the future. His message for business leaders is clear: It is security first now. Cybersecurity is no longer an IT conversation, it's a business survival enabler.

5. Prabal Bhatia, Founder, Humuss Beauty

Prabal Bhatia is changing the way people percieve skin care in the modern world by founding Humuss Beauty. He has created a brand based on building relationships through sustainable beauty that provides consumers with the knowledge to understand the ingredients used in their products and supplies them with sustainable products that resonate with this learning.

As consumers seek for brands that they can trust and that prioritize their long-term health, there is an increased demand for sustainable alternatives to traditional beauty solutions. As Prabal addresses the increased demand for vegan and environmentally-conscious alternative beauty products with his company, Humuss Beauty, he tries to set the standard for a new way of conducting business, Humuss Beauty tries to help create the new benchmark for authenticity and consumer-first innovation in the skincare industry.

6. Karunesh Raghuwanshi, Director at Mahesh Memorial Public School

Motivational speaker and educator Karunesh Raghuwanshi is now a household name for his acclaimed inspirational articles on education, success, and philosophy of life. In his thought-provoking articles, Raghuwanshi addresses issues ranging from patience and perseverance to failure of existing education systems. He brings to the table a somewhat holistic kind of approach to education that boosts critical thinking, creativity and resilience.

Drawing on the wisdom of the ancients and modern thinkers alike, Raghuwanshi ponders deep questions concerning love, success and spirituality. His blunt yet heartfelt discourse has inspired a huge variety of readers, making his insights a major influence over the educational arena and personal growth of Mahesh Memorial Public School.

7. Madhur Anand

Madhur Anand built Moodforest, which is leading the path with specified natural methods to improve emotional health, fix ongoing problems and help people live healthier lives. He practices three new sciences, such as, epigenetics, eco-psychology, and autophagy, in order to create better ways to help people that are based on nature and not normal drugs and health plans.

Madhur and his team of scientists have helped more than 550 people from 15 different countries over the last 7 years at their test site in Bhopal. While learning from Prof. Greetjaan at University of Amsterdam, he also played the key role in Green Mind Study which studies the deep manner of the way nature changes how people feel and how well they can connect with themselves.

8. Deepak Anand

With 15+ years of travel experience of 40+ countries, TripHunter.in’s CEO and founder, Deepak Anand is at the forefront of curated travel around the globe. What started with a mere conviction of making travel a transformational and not transactional thing, has now grown into one of India’s most preferred experiential travel companies.

From backpacking through Europe to attending festivals in Latin America, his adventures have inspired him to create immersive, curated and high touch itineraries that are as unique as the people who travel with them. With Deepak leading the path, TripHunter is often thought as a brand that is community-driven, one that always strives to provide extraordinary travel experiences that meticulously turn into unforgettable memories across the world’s most iconic and exclusively unique destinations.