As a Human being, you can understand this feeling. Finally, after the workday is over, you take a rest on the couch. Now, either take out the remote or open the app. Now it is the time to watch movies or series.

But instead of watching the movie seriously, you start scrolling and scrolling. Ten minutes change into twenty, and the number keeps on growing. And here you feel more tired. The hidden reason for this is that you are experiencing content overload.

This is the central paradox of the streaming era. The users of streaming video services were promised unlimited choice. After all, streaming video services offer their entire library for a flat monthly fee. On the other hand, unlimited alternatives are often an opportunity for anxiety rather than freedom. We can keep on searching for "perfect" videos, and by making our selection process more complicated, we end up enjoying nothing.

Two forces in the current age push us to this dilemma: the psychology of infinite scroll design and super-abundance of content. The first step to reclaiming your leisure time is understanding how these forces work together.

The Scroll Trap Concept

The idea of infinite scroll seems so simple: you reach the bottom of the page, and content materializes instantaneously. It's a design choice that is anything but an accident; it's a highly designed psychological device.Whether it's news, social interaction, or a form of entertainment, most digital platforms function based on one idea: keeping you staring at their screen for as long as possible. The best way they do this? Infinite scroll, because it is the best way to maximize your screen time.

The human brain is wired for novelty. Every time a new card or tile comes up, the brain gets a hit of dopamine. Such variable rewards create an addiction to scroll. You keep going because the next piece of content might satisfy you. Moreover, since there is not an apparent "end", there isn't a natural stopping cue either. In the physical world, a book has an end page, a channel is twice a week, and a streaming service stop you at the end of the episode by infinite scroll.

This infinite flow means you remain in a state of never transitioning from searching to settling. You remain in a low-grade state of anticipation and anxiety.

You lose energy, not due to the watching, but because the moment to moment act of choosing is tiring and draining.

Many people have been thinking about modern app design and what influence that may have on daily life. It turns out that small design decisions, such as eliminating "load more" buttons can have a major impact on our daily energy and attention.

The platforms are happy when we have our thumb just scrolling, but we are unhappy when we never commit to experiencing the content itself. This cognitive warfare on our attention span requires cognitive awareness.

Content Flooding: The Issue of Unlimited Good Content

Beyond the design of the interfaces is the issue of volume. The large streaming platforms are competing, as you likely know, not only in their pricing strategies, but also simultaneously producing too many original products.

Historically there was a limited number of means of consumption; a few major network shows and a small number of studio films. But that paradigm is long gone. If you want to dive deeper into how the entire entertainment landscape changed, you can see that today, every service is producing hundreds of hours of expanded shows, documentaries and films each month.

On one hand, the catalogue just rests like a monument of abundance, and on the other hand, it becomes a mental frailty once we succumb to dread (our perceived need to watch the recorded volume).

Psychologist Barry Schwartz presented this as the "Paradox of Choice." He found that, when we have too many choices, typically we choose not to choose at all; and even when we finally choose, we don't feel satisfied with the choice because we second guess whether all the hundreds of choices were all better.

This means that when we press "play" on a piece of content, normally accompanied with some relief, we are also likely experiencing slight regret.

The extent of choice creates an overwhelming sense of feeling lost in content. People talk about "the show to see" every week and now it seems we all should be watching 5. Welcome to the content deluge, which actively fights against your ability to unwind and relax.

Curation as the New Scarcity

There have always been critics, reviewers, and editors to help the audience solve the sensory overload of media choice. Reviewing was never the problem; filtering the content to be viewed, spent time with, and bought, has.

In the streaming paradox today, the human element has never been more important to have a relationship with - the critic.

Most algorithms promise to curate for you, but they do so usually unsuccessfully. Algorithmically, movies and shows explore every variant of something you watched previously. Algorithms rarely create, capture, or source a difficult, defining, or new experience. They are geared toward safety and retention over critical experience value. In the end, you will exist in content bubble- bland and tailored to only you.

These complex recommendation engines are enabled by machine learning, the same way AI is reshaping and redefining tech in every vertical of implementation. By knowing how the engine works you can manage the ways it behaves and the influence it creates in determining your media experience.

Instead, you need to trust portals to break this cycle. These portals will let you skip the bubble and take ownership of your media experience.

People do not need more options. People need the comfort in the options they have. The best way to completely avoid decision fatigue is to find a trusted source (someone who doesn't just promote quantity but actual quality) and this will completely eliminate the feel of searching even if you have to look at some disliked options.

Here's How to Take Back Your Viewing Time?

You can't get the streaming provider to change its downright confusing interface, but you can change how you mentally deal with streaming. Here’s some practical steps to take back control of your viewing experience and vanquish the paradox of choice.

1. Create a Watch Later Contract.

Don’t get lost scrolling. Set yourself a five-minute timer instead. Use those five minutes to actively find three things you might like. When the time is up, those are the three items you must either add to your watch list or watch then and there. This way you avoid endless searching lists and options and more strictly limit your set of choices.

2. Declare Menu Bankruptcy

Stop viewing the entire catalog as something to “conquer.” Accepting you will never see the entire catalog. Make the mental decision to wipe-off 99% of content being offered. Just focus on the 1% being recommended by trusted people or critics.

3. Opt Outside First

Before you access the app, know what you are going to watch. Check a trusted review sites like Gulistantimes or a reputable weekly mainstay guide. Once you open the site, go straight to the search bar and type the title. You should think of a streaming app as a library, not a casino.

4. The 10-Minute Rule

If you start watching a show and you aren’t hooked in the ten-minute mark, do not scroll for ten more minutes, just turn the TV off or change to a different activity completely. Walking away is sometimes the best and most productive choice you can make.

Conclusion

With infinite scroll and an enormous catalogue of content, the ability to continually scroll to find your place is an incredible feature that keeps your eyes moving through an app, but not necessarily your mind. The anxiety that comes while searching for a show to watch is very real. It is a bug in the system, but it is also a feature.

To take control in the age of streaming, it is about knowing the design tricks employed against you, and actively choosing to sift through the noise. It’s is about appreciation, not algorithmic propositions, of professional knowledge in the form of curation. And, it is about clicking play, and enjoying the show you chose, rather than stressing about the hundreds that you didn't choose. Click play and enjoy the show you chose, not stressing over the hundreds you could have chosen instead of.

