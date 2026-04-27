Innovations in laser power transmission developed in Jammu and Kashmir region

Prime Movr unveils its innovative laser power transmission system that converts laser beams to electricity. The wireless system can then be used to store energy in batteries or to power devices.

Recently, laser power transmission projects have been announced by large organisations. In the US, DARPA (the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency) is developing long-distance laser power transmission for military use, and Star Catcher Industries is building a space power grid. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and NTT (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone) are working on terrestrial long-distance transmission in Japan. While Prime Movr's system is dwarfed by these much larger systems, the company hopes its technology can enable a wide range of smaller wireless applications.

Co-founder Parvez Rishi feels that the field is wide open for hungry startups. He states: “This technology holds a lot of promise for applications such as charging remote sensors and outdoor cameras, where a tethered charging system is not practical. We are just at the starting point for what’s possible.”

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The founders of Prime Movr, based in India and the US, are also involved in a separate venture developing similar wireless energy technology using radio frequency (RF) instead of lasers. INFRGY LLC is working with the University of Kashmir’s Institute of Technology to develop that technology. While development with RF goes forward, the partners realise that laser technology offers several unique advantages, including higher energy density and more focused targeting. These advantages make laser technology particularly well-suited for powering remote, mobile, and hard-to-access electronic systems where traditional wired or inductive charging solutions are impractical. Laser power transmission technology can be leveraged to power applications such as remote sensors, outdoor camera systems, and other autonomous systems.

Parvez Rishi commented: “We are happy to work on wireless power transfer using lasers. The ability to transmit focused energy over a longer distance should enable many new applications.”

The Science Behind Prime Movr's Laser Transmission System

Prime Movr’s system converts laser light into electricity through an optical collection and conversion module. This electricity can then power devices without the need for wires. The company achieves improvement in light capture and conversion efficiency through the use of patent pending technology.

Use Cases for Prime Movr's Laser Power Transmission Technology

Prime Movr’s laser transmission system isn’t designed to power everything. Instead, it targets devices people tend to forget about, until batteries die. Some of the potential use cases for laser power transmission technology include - outdoor security systems, remote sensors, IOT nodes, and robotic charging.

Outdoor Security Cameras and Perimeter Systems

Security cameras often rely on a wired electrical supply or solar panels. A laser charging station could maintain their power levels day after day without requiring physical access.

Remote Environmental Sensors and Scientific Field Stations

Many environmental sensors are installed in harsh locations such as cliffs, glaciers, forests, deserts, and offshore buoys. In many cases, getting power to these sites is harder than collecting the data itself. A laser system could trickle-charge these sensors without the need to replace batteries or run expensive cabling across rugged terrain.

Agricultural and Industrial IoT Nodes

Smart farming and industrial equipment, such as soil sensors, irrigation monitors, and livestock trackers, are often spread out over large areas. Running power cables is impractical, while swapping batteries is time-consuming. Laser charging hubs could maintain a “digital farm” or industrial network without constant human intervention.

Robotics Checkpoint Charging

Autonomous robots or warehouse drones could receive top-up charges by passing through designated laser “corridors.” Instead of docking, they would simply pause in a beam-safe charging zone for a few seconds to replenish their batteries.

Prime Movr's Plan to Pair Laser Power Transmission with Renewable Energy

When scaled-up, the technology can be paired with renewable energy technologies such as solar photovoltaic, wind turbines and wave energy converters. The harvested energy can be transferred directly to usable applications, or the energy can be transferred to batteries for later use. The Prime Movr laser system can enable the implementation of such sustainable energy technologies without being tethered to wires.