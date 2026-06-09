Inside Amazon Now's viral campaign: Why the Aryabhata lookalike was spotted across Indian cities

Mumbai: The mystery behind the viral Aryabhata lookalike who was spotted at the IPL Final in Ahmedabad and later across Mumbai and Bengaluru has finally been solved. Amazon Now has revealed that the appearances were part of a marketing campaign centred around its proposition of zero additional fees on eligible orders. Over the past few days, social media users were left intrigued after images and videos of a man dressed as ancient Indian mathematician Aryabhata surfaced online. The first sighting took place during the IPL Final in Ahmedabad, where the unusual appearance quickly grabbed attention among spectators and viewers on social media.

Soon after, the same Aryabhata lookalike was seen at multiple locations in Mumbai and Bengaluru, holding a placard featuring the number zero. The recurring appearances triggered widespread curiosity online, with several users sharing theories and speculation about the purpose behind the campaign.

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Many believed the sightings were linked to an upcoming movie, web series or social experiment, while others viewed them as part of a larger brand activation. As the images continued to circulate, the mystery became a talking point across social media platforms. The unusual nature of the appearances also helped fuel engagement, with users closely tracking new sightings and discussing them across online communities.

Amazon Now has now revealed the reason behind the sightings through its latest campaign film.

The film follows Aryabhata on a journey to understand the relevance of zero in present-day India. During his search, he observes that the concept appears to be missing from several aspects of everyday consumer life. His journey eventually leads him to the quick commerce category, where additional charges such as delivery fees, handling fees, and other costs can increase the final amount paid by customers.

Through the campaign, Amazon Now highlights its offering of zero additional fees on eligible orders. The narrative draws a connection between Aryabhata, who is widely associated with the concept of zero, and the brand's messaging around transparent pricing. The film uses this central idea to translate a functional benefit into a more relatable and engaging story for consumers.

What has helped the campaign stand out is the way it was introduced. Instead of beginning with a traditional advertisement, the brand first generated curiosity through real-world appearances, allowing public interest and online conversations to build organically before unveiling the complete story.

The campaign has since sparked another round of reactions online, with many users connecting the viral sightings to the final reveal. Several social media users have praised the campaign's attempt to combine a cultural reference with a consumer-focused message. Others appreciated how the campaign built anticipation over several days before revealing the context behind the sightings.

With the mystery now resolved, the viral Aryabhata sightings have been revealed as part of Amazon Now's effort to spotlight its zero-fee proposition in the rapidly growing quick commerce market.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)