/Inside PsychiCare’s specialist-led approach to online marriage counselling in India

PsychiCare was founded by Aakanksha Kapoor in 2021 - she's an RCI-licensed clinical psychologist with over ten years' professional experience herself. Starting from a very different place from many others in her field - a clinical perspective rather than a technological one - she knew that individuals looking for support would be best connected with those professionals who had specific knowledge and experience concerning their particular issues, rather than just whoever happened to be free at the time.