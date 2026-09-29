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Inside PsychiCare’s specialist-led approach to online marriage counselling in India

PsychiCare's development has really been driven by a clear decision made by its founder: first build depth round the problem before starting to build scale with sessions. The platform's session numbers and reviews now give evidence of real-world operational experience whilst its professional profiles, qualifications and specialist network all show off its expertise better.

Published: Sep 29, 2026, 05:10 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 06:42 PM IST
Inside PsychiCare’s specialist-led approach to online marriage counselling in India

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