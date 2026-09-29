/Inside PsychiCare’s specialist-led approach to online marriage counselling in India

PsychiCare was founded by Aakanksha Kapoor in 2021 - she's an RCI-licensed clinical psychologist with over ten years' professional experience herself. Starting from a very different place from many others in her field - a clinical perspective rather than a technological one - she knew that individuals looking for support would be best connected with those professionals who had specific knowledge and experience concerning their particular issues, rather than just whoever happened to be free at the time.
As PsychiCare's network expanded, marriage counseling really stood out as an area where making that distinction would be very important.
Couples hardly ever walk into a session knowing what their main issue is. When they say 'we're constantly arguing', it might be about a broken trust, feeling disconnected emotionally, having conflicts over money, dealing with interference from the family or even a mental health condition affecting one of the partners. Kapoor set up PsychiCare's approach to reflect this complexity - bringing together marriage counselors, clinical psychologists, child psychologists and many other mental health professionals under one network.
Today, PsychiCare reports completing more than 2 lakh counselling sessions across its services and receiving over 1,000 positive client reviews. Its online marriage counselling in India reflects the model Kapoor has developed over this journey: online access supported by concern-based matching, visible professional credentials and an understanding of Indian relationships.
From General Access to Specialist Selection
When counselling moved rapidly online, geographical access improved. A person living outside a major city no longer had to depend entirely on the nearest clinic. Couples living in different cities or different countries could attend the same session.
But Kapoor’s experience as a clinical psychologist also highlighted a limitation: access alone did not ensure that a couple reached the right professional.
Marriage counselling requires the therapist to work with two perspectives while maintaining a balanced therapeutic space. The professional must recognise recurring patterns without reducing the process to deciding which partner is right. Experience with relationship dynamics, family systems and relevant therapeutic methods therefore matters.
PsychiCare’s network includes RCI-licensed clinical psychologists, marriage and relationship counsellors and professionals with MPhil and PhD qualifications. Some of its senior practitioners bring more than two decades of experience.
The platform’s team of psychologists and counsellors presents qualifications, professional experience, languages, therapeutic approaches and areas of practice. This gives couples more information about the person behind the session before they discuss highly private concerns involving intimacy, betrayal, finances, family relationships or separation.
Kapoor’s model does not assume that one therapeutic approach will suit every marriage. A couple trying to rebuild trust after infidelity may require a different kind of professional experience from partners struggling with joint-family adjustment. If trauma, depression, anxiety or another clinical concern is affecting the relationship, access to a clinical psychologist or psychiatrist may also become relevant.
This multidisciplinary structure allows marriage counselling to remain focused on the relationship while recognising when a connected concern requires separate professional attention.
Designed Around Indian Couples and Families
The PsychiCare model has also been shaped around the social realities in which many Indian marriages operate.
Career decisions, parenting, finances, caregiving and relocation may involve expectations extending beyond the couple. Some partners are managing joint-family arrangements, interfaith differences or pressure connected with an arranged marriage. Others live apart because of employment or migration but continue to make decisions with families based in India.
Kapoor’s approach does not treat these circumstances as side issues. They form part of the environment in which the relationship functions.
Language was another consideration in building the network. PsychiCare provides access to professionals offering sessions in English, Hindi and several Indian regional languages. For couples who use more than one language in daily life, this can make emotionally complicated experiences easier to communicate.
Technology supports this model by allowing sessions across cities and time zones. Its role is to make an appropriate professional more reachable, not to replace professional judgement with automated relationship advice.
Specialisation is now becoming more visible across the online counselling category. While competitors such as LeapHope have launched a dedicated marriage and couples counselling platform, PsychiCare is strengthening its presence through the wider clinical and family-support network Kapoor has built across more than 2 lakh sessions.
This broader structure matters because marital distress does not always remain between two partners. Prolonged conflict may affect parenting and the emotional atmosphere at home. PsychiCare’s network therefore also includes professionals offering online child counselling and parental guidance when a child requires age-appropriate support.
The intention is not to place every member of a family into counselling. It is to ensure that individual, marital and child-related concerns are not treated as interchangeable—and that each is directed towards a suitably experienced professional.
PsychiCare’s development has been led by a clear founder-driven decision: build depth around the concern before building scale around appointments. The platform’s session volume and reviews now provide evidence of operational experience, while its professional profiles, qualifications and specialist network make its expertise more visible.
For Kapoor, online marriage counselling is not simply an extension of general therapy. It is a specialist service positioned at the meeting point of relationship dynamics, individual mental health and the realities of Indian family life.
That focus is shaping PsychiCare’s next stage of growth. As couples become more careful about the professionals they trust, the platform is placing its authority on factors they can evaluate: credentials, relevant experience, language, specialisation and access to a wider mental-health network.
PsychiCare’s journey therefore tells a larger story about online counselling in India. Convenience may bring a couple to the platform, but professional depth, cultural understanding and trust determine what stands behind the screen.
It's not the intention to get every member of a family into counseling. Rather it's necessary that personal, married and child-related problems aren't seen as interchangeable - and each one should be directed at a really qualified expert.
PsychiCare's development has really been driven by a clear decision made by its founder: first build depth round the problem before starting to build scale with sessions. The platform's session numbers and reviews now give evidence of real-world operational experience whilst its professional profiles, qualifications and specialist network all show off its expertise better.
To Kapoor online marriage counseling isn't just a part of regular therapy.It's a specialist service placed right where relationship dynamics, an individual's own mental health and reality of Indian family life intersect.
This specific focus is shaping PsychiCare's next phase of expansion. As couples get much more discerning over which professionals they really do trust, the platform is setting its authority on things that can actually be evaluated: your credentials, very relevant experience, language, specialization and also having access to a wider mental health network.
PsychiCare's journey thus tells a bigger story about online counseling in India. While convenience might initially attract a couple to the platform, it's actual depth of professionals, deep cultural understanding and trust that is waiting for them behind the screen.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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