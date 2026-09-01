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Instagram video views: What brands should measure beyond view count?

While views can be a first step, attention, audience response and business results determine whether a video is truly performing. 

Published: Sep 01, 2026, 01:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 02:25 PM IST
Instagram video views: What brands should measure beyond view count?

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