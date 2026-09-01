Instagram video views: What brands should measure beyond view count?

While views can be a first step, attention, audience response and business results determine whether a video is truly performing. For years, Instagram performance has been measured by one highly visible number: views. They are easy to see, easy to compare and easy to include in campaign reports. However, a responsible video strategy requires a broader lens in 2026. A high view count can indicate that content was played or displayed, but it does not necessarily show whether people stayed, took an action, remembered the message or responded to it.