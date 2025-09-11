It is a historic day in the global journey of India as tomorrow, SARC, an Indian based professional services firm, will be launched internationally as the first of its kind to have redefined the concept of advisory excellence by ensuring that the business growth is aligned with the strategic vision of the nation.

When the world is identifying India as the fastest-growing major economy, as well as the land of opportunity, SARC is poised to be the strategic partner of choice to global investors and businesses that want to participate in the unprecedented transformation of India.

The theme of the launch Viksit Bharat 2047 - Make In India echoes the grand vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who has outlined the desire of India to be a fully developed country by the centenary of its independence. This vision focuses on inclusive development, technological independence, environmental sustainability and institutional excellence-pillars that are the core pillars of SARC philosophy.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The launch will feature keynote reflections from some of India’s and the world’s finest minds:

Sunil Kumar Gupta – Chairman & Global Leader, SARC

Dr. Nagendra Prasad – Former Indian Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kapil Dev – Legendary Cricketer

Ashutosh Verma – Founder & CEO, ANVI | Fintech

M.R. Rangaswami – Founder, Indiaspora

Jishnu Bhattacharjee – Founder, Nexus Venture Partners

Puneet Kalia (Moderator) – Founder, Keev Capital

As one voice, they will convey how India’s transformation places it not as an “emerging market,” but as a defining strategy for the world economy—with SARC serving as the compass to scale, strength, and spirit.

With expertise spanning AI-native audits, blockchain compliance, quantum-resistant cybersecurity, and predictive supply chains, SARC embodies the future-ready solutions that enterprises need in a rapidly changing world to compete, succeed, and lead in dynamic economies.

As leaders, investors, and policymakers gather in California, SARC’s launch reflects the natural evolution of a 40-year legacy built in India. It marks a milestone in India’s global integration, affirming that Viksit Bharat 2047 is inseparable from the story of global progress.

About SARC

SARC is not merely an advisory firm; it is an architect of transformation. With over four decades of proven expertise, SARC stands at the intersection of experience and innovation, empowering businesses to scale with both aggression and certainty. We partner with organisations that see the world differently—those willing to reimagine growth through future-ready operating models.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)