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Introducing House of Tamyra, where you can buy art prints, original paintings and decor artefacts for every space

The walls of a home often reflect the personality and mood of people living in it. Paintings and artwork add character, while being associated with wealth, sophistication and a refined lifestyle. There is a common belief that art is a luxury reserved only for the rich and privileged section of society. But the 'House of Tamyra' is fast changing this perception.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 23, 2026, 03:41 PM IST|Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Introducing House of Tamyra, where you can buy art prints, original paintings and decor artefacts for every space

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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Introducing House of Tamyra, where you can buy art prints, original paintings and decor artefacts for every space
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