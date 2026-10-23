/Introducing House of Tamyra, where you can buy art prints, original paintings and decor artefacts for every space

From frames and premium glass to high-GSM canvas, House of Tamyra brings in the best quality materials from around the world so that customers can experience the best quality and craftsmanship in every piece. The complete process - printing, framing and finishing - of the artworks takes place under one roof. Customers receive a complete and ready-to-hang piece exactly as per their demand. “A house should say something about the people who live in it and the easiest way to say it is through wall prints and paintings,” added Kalra.