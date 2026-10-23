/Introducing House of Tamyra, where you can buy art prints, original paintings and decor artefacts for every space

House of Tamyra was founded with the vision that art belongs in every home. Art prints, original paintings and decor artefacts give a bare wall character and a story and turn a room into one that feels truly lived in. Here customers can browse by theme and artist. Homeowners can also shop by room, whether that is the living room, the study or the bedroom.
Chirag Kalra, Founder of House of Tamyra said, “Most people avoid art because they feel that the process is complicated and the price would be out of reach. We want to remove both barriers by making the artworks within budget and easily available so that a person can choose a piece freely.”
From frames and premium glass to high-GSM canvas, House of Tamyra brings in the best quality materials from around the world so that customers can experience the best quality and craftsmanship in every piece. The complete process - printing, framing and finishing - of the artworks takes place under one roof. Customers receive a complete and ready-to-hang piece exactly as per their demand. “A house should say something about the people who live in it and the easiest way to say it is through wall prints and paintings,” added Kalra.
Kalra began investing in the stock market in 2011 and five years later, in 2016, he went to Australia for higher education where he completed the Master of Accounting and an MBA. Kalra then worked as a brand and marketing manager for next five years. In 2026, he returned to India to start something of his own. Fulfilling people's aspirations of decorating their walls as central theme, the 'House of Tamyra' came into existence.
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