Invertis University Opens New Doors to Global Careers



These are only few to mention out of thousands of students who were able to realise their career dreams via Invertis University, reflecting the university's commitment to student success.



Statistically, the university holds a record of 92% placement success rate, 30,000+ offers, 1200+ recruiters and the highest package of ₹41.7LPA , reinforcing Invertis University as one of the Top Universities in Uttar Pradesh for career oriented learning & placement success.