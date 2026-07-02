Invertis University Opens New Doors to Global Careers

As the job market today is becoming more competitive, it is becoming challenging for students to land lucrative job offers on the basis of their educational qualifications alone; exposure has become as important as academic credentials in earlier times.q
Experiential learning practises such as international internships, student exchange programs, global cooperation, and cross-cultural learning foster a wider perspective, enhance student self confidence, and open opportunities to careers that are not bound to geographic limitations.
Realising this shift in current job market for students, Invertis University has adapted an academic ecosystem that integrates global exposure with industry-led learning, enabling students to gain practical, application-based knowledge, skills, and experiences needed to pursue opportunities in today’s competitive market across the world.
This commitment is evident in a number of initiatives that provide students with global learning exposure before they graduate. Students are offered opportunities to paid internships abroad in counties like - Dubai, Mauritius, Singapore, France, and Sweden to acquire practical experience in various work environments.
The university’s international student exchange programs with well-known universities in USA, Germany and South Africa also gives students a chance to pick up cross cultural perspectives, and adjust into different academic plus professional environments. Along with that, a network of 25+ Global Knowledge Partners, helps to really bolster these global learning options, by offering a common space for international collaborations, industry engagement and exposure to global best practices.
On top of that, the University has rolled out its First LinkedIn Experience Zone in Uttar Pradesh, where students gradually learn personal branding, professional networking, AI learning, workplace communication , and interview preparation. Also students get unrestricted access to more than 16,000 courses on LinkedIn Learning, so they can secure industry recognized certifications, and sharpen their understanding of new technologies, leadership, and business communication.
The University's emphasis on practical learning is further supported by Industry Inside Campus model that bridges real industry exposure via simulations and project based learning into academic framework, additionally there are 100+ Value Added Courses and certified experiential training, which helps the students to be equipped with academic knowledge and exposure in the industry while graduating from the University.
The results of these initiatives are evident in the remarkable career paths of the alumni from the university.
Shobhit Gupta [BCA alumni]- achieved success as Solutions Architect at Google in New Jersey, USA
Kapil Mehra [MBA graduate]- currently working as North-India Marketing Manager at Adani Ports and SEZ
Pulkit Anand [Civil Engineering program alumni]- achieved success in13 prestigious govt exams such as SSC, Delhi Police, and the Income Tax Department
These are only few to mention out of thousands of students who were able to realise their career dreams via Invertis University, reflecting the university's commitment to student success.
Statistically, the university holds a record of 92% placement success rate, 30,000+ offers, 1200+ recruiters and the highest package of ₹41.7LPA , reinforcing Invertis University as one of the Top Universities in Uttar Pradesh for career oriented learning & placement success.
Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.