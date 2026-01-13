Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006251https://zeenews.india.com/consumer-connect/investor-home-solutions-sets-new-benchmark-in-ultra-luxury-real-estate-with-investor-centric-branded-residences-meet-3006251.html
NewsConsumer connectInvestor Home Solutions Sets New Benchmark In Ultra-Luxury Real Estate With Investor-Centric Branded Residences Meet
INVESTOR HOME SOLUTIONS

Investor Home Solutions Sets New Benchmark In Ultra-Luxury Real Estate With Investor-Centric Branded Residences Meet

Investor Home Solutions united two thousand investors in Delhi, targeting five thousand crores in Gurgaon’s booming branded and ultra-luxury residences.

|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 04:04 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Investor Home Solutions Sets New Benchmark In Ultra-Luxury Real Estate With Investor-Centric Branded Residences Meet

India’s luxury real estate sector has just passed yet another milestone, and this time, Investor Home Solutions (IHS), for the very first time ever, has been able to gather 2,000+ high net worth investors from various industries under the same roof. This event was organized on the 10th of January at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, and this time only because of the forthcoming trend of Branded Residences.

The focus was less about the traditional showplaces and more about the knowledge gleaned from investment, with the ever-changing world of branded residences and the growing desire for globally inspired and ultra-luxurious properties that exude ultimate exclusivity at the forefront. Investor Solutions targets the sale of residential properties worth ₹5,000 crores in ultra-luxury segments of the Gurgaon market, thus evidencing the area’s growing status as an investment destination.

In the words of Kanwar Pal Singh, Founder - Investor Home Solutions, “The investor meet marks the arrival of the luxury residential property segment and is the defining point that unveils the coming of this high-end segment to the Indian real estate sector. Through our efforts, we were able to tap into an entirely new investment area that holds unbridled potential.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

One of the greatest highlights of this event was the branded and luxury residential launch, which offered information regarding branded luxurious residential projects that are expected to change the face of the ultra-luxury residential market in India. This particular event was also known for its massive level of exclusivity, wherein investors from diverse industries were provided an opportunity to remain updated regarding the latest trends in branded luxurious lifestyles and residential investments.

(L-R) Tridev Kapoor (Director Sales) , Kanwar Pal Singh (Founder and Director)

Tridev Kapoor, Director – Sales, Investor Home Solutions, said, "It is the quality of interaction and maturity of conversation that distinguishes this meeting of investors from earlier ones. The contemporary ultra-rich investor not only considers aesthetics, he or she considers future value, globalization, and credibility of assets too. Branded residential spaces satisfy this demand, and this provides investors an opportunity to assess this sector objectively."

Thus, with the sort of investor-focused event being conducted in this manner without any preceding publicity, IHS reiterated its stance in the leadership position in luxury and branded residential real estate investments. The conference placed the category of branded residences in an independent class with high growth, thereby creating a new standard in investor engagement in India.

By this initiative, IHS has again set the bar high in the area of branded and premium residential real estate investments by utilising market knowledge, exclusive exposure, and interaction to shape and restructure the Indian luxury real estate market.


 

 

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

China
People's Police Day Farce: China's Camps Crush Uyghur and Tibetan Hope
G7 Critical minerals meeting
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Attends Critical Minerals Ministerial Meet
United State
US Issues Fresh Alert Urging Americans To 'Leave Iran Now'
China air defence zone
Microwave 'Drone Killer': How China's Hurricane 3000 Whips Out Drone Swarm
Weather Update
Bone-Chilling Cold Grips North India; IMD Issues Red Alert For Punjab, Haryana
US-Cuba Relations History
Explained: The Century-Long Feud Between The US And Cuba
Trump Iran Tariff
Trump Escalates Iran Pressure, Hits Tehran’s Trade Partners With 25% Tariff
BJP CPC Meeting
CPC Walks Into BJP HQ: Inside The Rare China-India Party-Level Talks In Delhi
Iran protests
Diplomacy Or Disaster? White House Says Trump Keeps Airstrike Option On Iran
Trump Tariffs
Trump’s Tariff Tantrum: Supreme Court Could Expose Him To Trillions In Chaos