Investor Home Solutions Sets New Benchmark In Ultra-Luxury Real Estate With Investor-Centric Branded Residences Meet

India’s luxury real estate sector has just passed yet another milestone, and this time, Investor Home Solutions (IHS), for the very first time ever, has been able to gather 2,000+ high net worth investors from various industries under the same roof. This event was organized on the 10th of January at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, and this time only because of the forthcoming trend of Branded Residences.

The focus was less about the traditional showplaces and more about the knowledge gleaned from investment, with the ever-changing world of branded residences and the growing desire for globally inspired and ultra-luxurious properties that exude ultimate exclusivity at the forefront. Investor Solutions targets the sale of residential properties worth ₹5,000 crores in ultra-luxury segments of the Gurgaon market, thus evidencing the area’s growing status as an investment destination.

In the words of Kanwar Pal Singh, Founder - Investor Home Solutions, “The investor meet marks the arrival of the luxury residential property segment and is the defining point that unveils the coming of this high-end segment to the Indian real estate sector. Through our efforts, we were able to tap into an entirely new investment area that holds unbridled potential.”

One of the greatest highlights of this event was the branded and luxury residential launch, which offered information regarding branded luxurious residential projects that are expected to change the face of the ultra-luxury residential market in India. This particular event was also known for its massive level of exclusivity, wherein investors from diverse industries were provided an opportunity to remain updated regarding the latest trends in branded luxurious lifestyles and residential investments.

Tridev Kapoor, Director – Sales, Investor Home Solutions, said, "It is the quality of interaction and maturity of conversation that distinguishes this meeting of investors from earlier ones. The contemporary ultra-rich investor not only considers aesthetics, he or she considers future value, globalization, and credibility of assets too. Branded residential spaces satisfy this demand, and this provides investors an opportunity to assess this sector objectively."

Thus, with the sort of investor-focused event being conducted in this manner without any preceding publicity, IHS reiterated its stance in the leadership position in luxury and branded residential real estate investments. The conference placed the category of branded residences in an independent class with high growth, thereby creating a new standard in investor engagement in India.

By this initiative, IHS has again set the bar high in the area of branded and premium residential real estate investments by utilising market knowledge, exclusive exposure, and interaction to shape and restructure the Indian luxury real estate market.





