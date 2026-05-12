IPMAT Rohtak 2026 conducted successfully; Supergrads releases initial post-exam analysis

The Indian Institute of Management Rohtak (IIM Rohtak) successfully administered Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2026 today, May 10, 2026 at various test centers across the country from 9 am to 11 am. The entry gates were closed at 8.30 am and the candidates were required to appear by 8.00 am. The Toprankers, India's leading IPMAT preparation institute has just released their first cut analysis of the IPMAT exam after getting feedback from students right after the exam. There was no change in the exam pattern.

The computer based test was organized in a similar fashion as past tests, into three sections, of two hours duration each:

Quantitative Ability – 40 Questions

Logical Reasoning – 40 Questions

Verbal Ability – 40 Questions

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The following were used for the marking: +4 for each correct answer and -1 for each incorrect answer. All the questions were of multiple choice type.

Overall Paper Analysis

According to initial reactions from students, the overall difficulty level of IPMAT Rohtak 2026 was EASY, with all three sections being comparatively manageable. Most candidates reported that the exam pattern remained largely similar to IPMAT Rohtak 2025, with no major surprises.

Early student feedback suggests:

Quantitative Ability was easy to moderate

Logical Reasoning was easy and scoring

Verbal Ability was moderate but manageable

The paper was easy to manage overall

Speed and accuracy played a major role in maximizing attempts. Students also reported that a few questions carried a General Knowledge undertone, particularly analogy-based questions in Logical Reasoning and Verbal Ability. Some candidates additionally pointed out a few allegedly incorrect questions in the paper.

Karan Mehta, Supergrads, said, “The paper remained largely student-friendly this year, with all three sections on the easier side. Since the difficulty level was comparatively low, we expect the overall cut-off to rise significantly. Students who maintained strong speed and accuracy throughout the test are likely to gain a competitive advantage.”

Section-Wise Highlights

Quantitative Ability

Difficulty Level: Easy to Moderate

Good Attempts: 35+ with approximately 95% accuracy

The section included strong representation from Arithmetic topics such as Percentage, Ratio and Proportion, Time and Work, Boat and Stream, SI-CI, and Mixture & Allegation. Questions from Mensuration, Geometry, Number System, and Data Interpretation also appeared. Students found the section calculation-based but highly manageable for well-prepared candidates.

Logical Reasoning

Difficulty Level: Easy

Good Attempts: 35+ with approximately 90% accuracy

Logical Reasoning featured questions from Series, Critical Reasoning, Data Arrangement, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, Clocks, Calendars, Cubes and Dice, and Syllogisms. Linear arrangement sets carried significant weightage. A few analogy-based questions with GK flavour were considered slightly unusual but not difficult.

Verbal Ability

Difficulty Level: Moderate

Good Attempts: 32–35 with approximately 90% accuracy

The Verbal Ability section included: Reading Comprehension, Para Jumbles, Vocabulary, Grammar, Idioms and Phrases, and sentence-based questions. Vocabulary carried noticeable weightage, while RC passages and para-based questions were largely manageable for candidates with strong reading skills.

Expected Cut-Offs

Based on preliminary analysis and past trends, the expected cut-off for General Category candidates is likely to be around 385+ marks. Experts believe the relatively easier paper may push overall scores upward this year. Detailed category-wise cut-off predictions will be released after deeper analysis of student responses. “The written examination is only the first stage of the admission process. Students should now start focusing on Personal Interview preparation, communication skills, and academic awareness for final selection,” added Karan Mehta.

What’s Next

Supergrads will soon release a detailed memory-based analysis covering topic-wise weightage, difficulty level, good attempts, and refined cut-off predictions. Free post-exam analysis sessions and PI preparation resources are available at Toprankers. With the written examination now over, aspirants are advised to shift their focus toward the next stage of the admission process and stay tuned for the complete analysis expected within the next 24 hours.

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