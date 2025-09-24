IPSA Achieves Early Advantage With QCO-Compatible Hinges And Drawer Slides In India

On Monday, IPSA Business India Pvt Ltd, one of the major factory drawer slide and cabinet hinge producers in India and a principal manufacturer of architectural fittings and furniture hardware, announced that their brand is among the first Indian hardware names to have moved proactively on a Quality Control Order (QCO) compliance preparation path for cabinet hinges and drawer slides. The move, the company says, is completely in line with the Indian government's initiative to elevate the standards of the Make in India program.

Based on data issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, QCOs for furniture hardware are depicting the features of the hardware, such as hinges and drawer slides, which must conform to the specifications of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) within the years 2024-2025. It is the very first example of an industry transition from the case where quality and safety are compulsory, and no option for reversal is given.

"India can become the most successful hardware manufacturer in the world, which is extremely competitive, and it will be the IPSA's responsibility to accomplish it. We have basically gotten the work done and the future planning for QCO conformity, which leads to every buyer, dealer, and carpenter being able to get the hardware they can trust to be safe and secure and made in compliance with the global standards," said Rajit Aggarwal, Managing Director, IPSA Group.

The products of IPSA, like drawer slides, cabinet hinges, digital locks, and premium door hardware, have been qualified for all the necessary and most strict requirements and have been given the certificates of BIS, EN, and ISO. The company has decided to manufacture the two facilities in Sahibabad (UP) and Rajpura (Punjab) for several thousand metric tons per year to cover the market demand. "No matter what, we will always have full control over our activities. As a result, we can do certain things better than others. For us, Quality Control Order (QCO) is not just about fulfilling the compliance requirements but more of a chance to set a new milestone in the Indian hardware industry," said Ankit Aggarwal, Director, IPSA Group.

"As a dealer, I must say that it is really amazing for IPSA to be at the forefront in taking such a step. Essentially, it not only assures us that the products we deliver to our customers will be future-proofed but also that the best safety and quality standards will be followed," said Rakesh Vaidya, Hardware Distributor, Delhi NCR.

The situation today is very different from 10 years ago, as can be seen from the industry's feedback. At that time, the majority (80%) of the hardware needed in India was imported, while now 80% is locally sourced. The company has played a major role in the transition of the hardware industry in India by its access to over 25,000 dealers spread all over the country, exports to 12 countries, and collaborations with 20,000+ carpenters and 5,000+ sellers via its IPSA Rewards+ program.

IPSA Group, a manufacturer of drawer slides, cabinet hinges, digital locks, and premium door hardware in India, was established by Anil Kumar Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, in 2001. Since 1979, IPSA has been combining traditional skills with modern technology and green methods to make products that meet global standards, while only using the highest quality materials.