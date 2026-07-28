IQED Learning System unveils next-generation personalised education platform

In a significant step towards the future of education, IQED Learning System has unveiled an Artificial Intelligence-powered learning platform that combines cutting-edge AI, neuroscience, and cognitive science to redefine how students learn. Built on NVIDIA's AI ecosystem and backed by neuroscience research involving experts from NIMHANS, the platform shifts the focus from simply teaching information to scientifically enhancing the brain's ability to learn.
Unlike conventional education systems that measure success through marks and memorisation, IQED is designed around a neuroscience-driven philosophy that prioritises cognitive capacity development before knowledge acquisition. Using advanced AI, the platform evaluates every learner's cognitive profile and creates personalised learning pathways that continuously adapt to individual learning patterns.
The AI engine analyses learning behaviour in real time, enabling customised interventions that aim to improve memory, concentration, mathematical reasoning, logical thinking, cognitive flexibility, and overall learning efficiency. According to the company, the objective is to move beyond a one-size-fits-all education model and make learning scientifically personalised. Adding scientific credibility to the initiative, IQED announced a 41-day research study involving 35 participants aged between 10 and 30, which will be conducted under the guidance of experts from NIMHANS. The study will evaluate the platform's impact on brain development, memory, attention span, learning behaviour, and cognitive performance.
The technology is powered by NVIDIA's advanced AI ecosystem, enabling adaptive learning models, intelligent assessments, cognitive analytics, and data-driven academic recommendations. The company believes this integration of AI and neuroscience could represent a new direction for personalised education. The platform has been conceptualised by Aji R, Guinness World Record holder and IQ expert, whose research spanning over 14 years in intelligence development laid the foundation for IQED. His work is driven by the belief that strengthening the brain's capacity to learn is fundamental to long-term academic success.
IQED became a part of NVIDIA's Inception Program and availed tech investment credit up to 4 crores. A unique project where NIMHANS made it into their two research papers. One study was on IQ Man Aji R's brain and another on how the IQED Learning system improves students' capacity.
IQED Team
The vision was further developed by Suraj P. Satheesh, CEO and Co-founder of IQED, whose personal experience with learning challenges inspired the creation of an education model that recognises every student learns differently and deserves a personalised approach.
The AI architecture powering the platform has been developed by Sidharth S., an 18-year-old AI innovator who designed the adaptive intelligence engine responsible for tailoring each learner's educational journey. According to the company, the technology has garnered appreciation within the NVIDIA ecosystem for its innovative application of AI in education. The initiative is led by Chairman Thahir, whose strategic leadership and investment have played a pivotal role in transforming the concept into a scalable education technology platform. The project also receives encouragement from Padma Shri I. M. Vijayan, while COO Suraj K is spearheading operational execution and institutional expansion.
With the convergence of artificial intelligence, neuroscience, and medical collaboration, IQED Learning System aims to usher in a new era of education — one that focuses not merely on what students know, but on building the cognitive foundations that determine how effectively they can learn, think, and solve problems in an increasingly AI-driven world.
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