IQED Learning System unveils next-generation personalised education platform

The AI architecture powering the platform has been developed by Sidharth S., an 18-year-old AI innovator who designed the adaptive intelligence engine responsible for tailoring each learner's educational journey. According to the company, the technology has garnered appreciation within the NVIDIA ecosystem for its innovative application of AI in education. The initiative is led by Chairman Thahir, whose strategic leadership and investment have played a pivotal role in transforming the concept into a scalable education technology platform. The project also receives encouragement from Padma Shri I. M. Vijayan, while COO Suraj K is spearheading operational execution and institutional expansion.