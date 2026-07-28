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IQED Learning System unveils next-generation personalised education platform

In a significant step towards the future of education, IQED Learning System has unveiled an Artificial Intelligence-powered learning platform that combines cutting-edge AI, neuroscience, and cognitive science to redefine how students learn.

Published: Jul 28, 2026, 03:04 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 03:45 PM IST
IQED Learning System unveils next-generation personalised education platform

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