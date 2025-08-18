Is Citroen Basalt’s Aggressive Price More Attractive Than Tata Curvv’s Premium Package?

Every now and then, new cars hit the Indian market that make buyers pause and think twice. Not just about specs or badges, but about value. That’s exactly what’s happening with the Citroën Basalt and the Tata Curvv. One comes in strong with a price that turns heads. The other brings in a full-blown premium experience. So, what matters more? Saving a few lakhs or getting a lot more in return?

Two Different Approaches

Let’s be clear. Citroën Basalt and Tata Curvv aren’t rivals by accident. They both wear the SUV-coupé design proudly and are packed with features. But the way they go about it is very different.

Basalt targets buyers who want style without spending big

Curvv is for those willing to stretch their budget for features and finesse

What Do They Cost?

Model Price (Ex-showroom Delhi) Basalt ₹8.32 L – ₹14.10 L Curvv ₹10 L – ₹19.52 L

On paper, that’s a gap you feel. And the starting price of the Basalt? Tempting for anyone considering a coupé-styled SUV on a tighter budget.

Looks That Say a Lot

Basalt: Urban Edge

Projector headlamps with LED vision

3D-effect tail lamps

Urban diamond-cut alloy wheels

Signature chrome touches and a bold grille

Dual-tone roof as an option

Curvv: Sculpted Sophistication

Sequential LED DRLs with animations

R18 alloy wheels with aero inserts

Flush door handles with welcome lighting

Sleek LED tail lamps that connect end to end

Themed dashboard with mood lighting

Both cars make an effort to turn heads, but the Curvv plays in a different league. It’s not just about design, it’s about how the design feels when you look at it.

What’s Inside Matters Too

Comfort often makes or breaks the experience. Here, the gap between the two grows wider.

Tata Curvv

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Ventilated seats in the front

Powered driver seat with memory function

Panoramic sunroof with mood lighting

500L boot space

Wireless charger, air purifier, cooled glovebox

Citroën Basalt

Tropicalised auto air conditioning

Smart tilt rear seat cushion (AT variant)

Leatherette upholstery in top trims

Rear AC vents

Boot capacity of 470L

It’s not that Basalt lacks comfort. It’s that the Curvv brings a luxury edge you won’t usually find in this segment.

Staying Connected on the Move

Citroën Basalt

26cm touchscreen infotainment

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6 speakers with decent output

MyCitroën app with 40+ remote features (AT only)

Tata Curvv

31.24 cm infotainment screen by Harman

9 JBL speakers, including a subwoofer

10.25-inch digital cluster

Voice assistants: Alexa, Siri, Google

360-degree surround view camera

The audio and visual experience in the Curvv is built for those who want more than just navigation and calls. It’s immersive.

Under the Bonnet

Engine Spec Basalt Turbo Curvv GDI Engine Displacement 1199cc 1199cc Max Power 110 PS 125 PS Torque 205 Nm 225 Nm Transmission 6MT / 6AT 6MT / 7-speed DCA

Both engines are peppy enough for daily runs. But if you want that extra punch for highways or hills, Curvv’s Hyperion GDI engine and drive modes (Eco, City, Sport) give you a real edge.

Safety Isn’t Optional

Tata Curvv

5-star BNCAP rating

ADAS Level 2 (includes blind spot detection, forward collision warning, lane keep assist)

6 airbags

360-degree camera system

Rear cross-traffic alert

Citroën Basalt

4-star BNCAP rating

6 airbags

ESP, hill hold, TPMS

Rear view camera (in top variant)

No surprises here. Curvv simply offers more layers of protection, especially for families or long drives.

How Practical Are They?

You don’t always notice the small things, but they matter:

Tata Curvv adds gesture-controlled tailgate, cooled glovebox, rear sunshade, wireless charging, rear recline, and powered seats.

Citroën Basalt brings convenience with remote features, app-based refuelling options, adjustable rear headrests, and lots of usable space.

So while Basalt ticks practical boxes smartly, Curvv focuses on making daily drives feel premium.

Final Words: What Should You Choose?

Look, if you’re drawn to the idea of a stylish SUV-coupé but need to stay within a limit, Basalt fits that brief. It gets the essentials right without pushing the budget too far.

But if you’ve got some room to stretch and you care about high-end features, cutting-edge tech, and added safety, Curvv simply delivers more.

This isn’t about which car is better. It’s about what matters more to you. Budget or experience? Essential or extra?

Both cars are strong in their lanes. But the answer? It lies in what kind of driver you are.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)