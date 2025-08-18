Is Citroen Basalt’s Aggressive Price More Attractive Than Tata Curvv’s Premium Package?
The Citroën Basalt and Tata Curvv offer different values in the SUV-coupé segment: the Basalt is an affordable, stylish choice, while the Curvv focuses on a premium, feature-rich experience.
Every now and then, new cars hit the Indian market that make buyers pause and think twice. Not just about specs or badges, but about value. That’s exactly what’s happening with the Citroën Basalt and the Tata Curvv. One comes in strong with a price that turns heads. The other brings in a full-blown premium experience. So, what matters more? Saving a few lakhs or getting a lot more in return?
Two Different Approaches
Let’s be clear. Citroën Basalt and Tata Curvv aren’t rivals by accident. They both wear the SUV-coupé design proudly and are packed with features. But the way they go about it is very different.
- Basalt targets buyers who want style without spending big
- Curvv is for those willing to stretch their budget for features and finesse
What Do They Cost?
|
Model
|
Price (Ex-showroom Delhi)
|
Basalt
|
₹8.32 L – ₹14.10 L
|
Curvv
|
₹10 L – ₹19.52 L
On paper, that’s a gap you feel. And the starting price of the Basalt? Tempting for anyone considering a coupé-styled SUV on a tighter budget.
Looks That Say a Lot
Basalt: Urban Edge
- Projector headlamps with LED vision
- 3D-effect tail lamps
- Urban diamond-cut alloy wheels
- Signature chrome touches and a bold grille
- Dual-tone roof as an option
Curvv: Sculpted Sophistication
- Sequential LED DRLs with animations
- R18 alloy wheels with aero inserts
- Flush door handles with welcome lighting
- Sleek LED tail lamps that connect end to end
- Themed dashboard with mood lighting
Both cars make an effort to turn heads, but the Curvv plays in a different league. It’s not just about design, it’s about how the design feels when you look at it.
What’s Inside Matters Too
Comfort often makes or breaks the experience. Here, the gap between the two grows wider.
Tata Curvv
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Ventilated seats in the front
- Powered driver seat with memory function
- Panoramic sunroof with mood lighting
- 500L boot space
- Wireless charger, air purifier, cooled glovebox
Citroën Basalt
- Tropicalised auto air conditioning
- Smart tilt rear seat cushion (AT variant)
- Leatherette upholstery in top trims
- Rear AC vents
- Boot capacity of 470L
It’s not that Basalt lacks comfort. It’s that the Curvv brings a luxury edge you won’t usually find in this segment.
Staying Connected on the Move
Citroën Basalt
- 26cm touchscreen infotainment
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- 6 speakers with decent output
- MyCitroën app with 40+ remote features (AT only)
Tata Curvv
- 31.24 cm infotainment screen by Harman
- 9 JBL speakers, including a subwoofer
- 10.25-inch digital cluster
- Voice assistants: Alexa, Siri, Google
- 360-degree surround view camera
The audio and visual experience in the Curvv is built for those who want more than just navigation and calls. It’s immersive.
Under the Bonnet
|Engine Spec
|
Basalt Turbo
|
Curvv GDI Engine
|
Displacement
|
1199cc
|
1199cc
|
Max Power
|
110 PS
|
125 PS
|
Torque
|
205 Nm
|
225 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6MT / 6AT
|
6MT / 7-speed DCA
Both engines are peppy enough for daily runs. But if you want that extra punch for highways or hills, Curvv’s Hyperion GDI engine and drive modes (Eco, City, Sport) give you a real edge.
Safety Isn’t Optional
Tata Curvv
- 5-star BNCAP rating
- ADAS Level 2 (includes blind spot detection, forward collision warning, lane keep assist)
- 6 airbags
- 360-degree camera system
- Rear cross-traffic alert
Citroën Basalt
- 4-star BNCAP rating
- 6 airbags
- ESP, hill hold, TPMS
- Rear view camera (in top variant)
No surprises here. Curvv simply offers more layers of protection, especially for families or long drives.
How Practical Are They?
You don’t always notice the small things, but they matter:
- Tata Curvv adds gesture-controlled tailgate, cooled glovebox, rear sunshade, wireless charging, rear recline, and powered seats.
- Citroën Basalt brings convenience with remote features, app-based refuelling options, adjustable rear headrests, and lots of usable space.
So while Basalt ticks practical boxes smartly, Curvv focuses on making daily drives feel premium.
Final Words: What Should You Choose?
Look, if you’re drawn to the idea of a stylish SUV-coupé but need to stay within a limit, Basalt fits that brief. It gets the essentials right without pushing the budget too far.
But if you’ve got some room to stretch and you care about high-end features, cutting-edge tech, and added safety, Curvv simply delivers more.
This isn’t about which car is better. It’s about what matters more to you. Budget or experience? Essential or extra?
Both cars are strong in their lanes. But the answer? It lies in what kind of driver you are.
