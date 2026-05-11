It is known as one of the most successful hair transplantation clinics in Turkey as the clinic has tailor-made hair transplantation programs which consider such parameters like type of hair loss, hair type, and thickness of hair, among others. They also guarantee the achievement of natural appearance and lasting effect from the hair transplantation procedure performed. Istanbul Vita Clinic is well known as one of the most preferred destinations for people who are looking for hair transplantation operations in Turkey. International patients opt for Istanbul Vita Clinic due to the fact that the clinic has over 15 years' experience in conducting hair restoration operations.

At the clinic, there is a highly-motivated staff consisting of over 200 well-qualified personnel for handling any type of hair restoration. Additionally, at Istanbul Vita, there is native speaking patient coordinator assistance available in 13 different languages for foreign patients. Istanbul Vita is authorised with a certificate from the Ministry of Health of Turkey.

About The Medical Team: The Istanbul Vita Clinic is among the highest-end clinics that conduct hair transplant operations in Turkey because of the presence of 4 licensed doctors experienced in hair transplant operations and medical procedures concerning hair transplantation. These licenced doctors include Dr Harun Eymen Alakaya, Dr Mustafa Ayhan Balcı, Dr Tuğçe Yılmaz Arslan, and Dr Özge Miray Gültekin.

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Medical Director – Hasan Başol

Hasan Başol is the founder of Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic as well as being the Medical Director of the clinic, which specialises in hair transplant surgery. Hasan Başol created the Vita Technique, a revolutionary procedure that ensures natural outcomes of hair transplant surgery. Hasan Başol created an innovative mixed approach that incorporates both the DHI and Sapphire FUE. Further, he created a new approach called the SUPER DHI technology.

Istanbul Vita is to be considered a respected hair transplant clinic in Turkey and led the clinic to receive the Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Europe (2023) award.

International Recognition and Awards

One of the important media portals in Austria is ORF TVthek which has named Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic as one of the top hair transplant clinics in Turkey. Other famous media portals which have featured this particular hair transplant clinic include Forbes, USA Today, Reuters, RealSelf, GQ, The Guardian, and many more. Due to its thousands of satisfied patients who have left positive reviews for the clinic, along with its prestigious awards like "Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Europe (2023)" and "Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Turkey (2021 & 2022)," Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic has become widely popular in the field. Also, this clinic has been mentioned by several international ranking agencies as the best hair transplant clinic in Turkey in 2026.

Hair Transplant Techniques Offered by İstanbul Vita Clinic

Vita Technique is one of the advanced techniques that are employed in hair transplant surgery. This technique, which is developed through patents in the clinic by the medical professionals. Other than the above-mentioned techniques, the clinic also uses Two Days FUE, Sapphire FUE, DHI, Combined FUE & DHI, and Long Hair FUE techniques.

Advanced Care & Support Treatments

Istanbul Vita Clinic also offers some of the advanced solutions intended to provide better results for the client and more comfort during the process. Some of the solutions include Stem Cell Treatment that supports wound healing and can help improve graft quality and increase hair density.

Afro Hair Transplant Expertise

In Istanbul Vita, we recognize the importance of having professionals with knowledge about how to perform afro hair transplants because we know how complex the process can be due to the nature of the afro-hair type. Natural hair pattern, the angle at which the grafts need to be transplanted, hair follicle morphology, scalp characteristics, and management of the donor area are all very critical in achieving success.

Each afro hair transplant surgery done at Istanbul Vita involves careful consideration of factors including donor strength, hair thickness, curl pattern, and future aesthetics before any surgical intervention takes place. We ensure that you receive a result which not only looks completely natural. If you are an international patient researching afro hair transplant Turkey, then our expertise and care could prove to make a real difference when it comes to the safety and aesthetic result.

Vita Technique

One of the key features that characterize the Vita Technique ® is that it has been devised to use microscopic planning. The objective here is to help each patient get natural looking results.

Among other things, an important point about the Vita Technique ® is that it requires the microscopic examination of the donor area, which can include different zones like D1, D2, D3, and D4, with each zone being characterised by specific types of grafts. After the microscopic examination of the donor area, the recipient area is split into different parts like F1-F7. Classic FUE, DHI, and Vita Technique are different based on their extraction technique, density planning, natural results, and post-surgery recovery. In Classic FUE procedure, hair follicles are extracted using 0.9 to 1.0 mm punches that can cause larger scars and longer recovery time. It takes 10-14 days to recover.

Finally, the Vita Technique is characterised by the creation of micro-channels using 0.6-0.7 mm diameter sapphire punches. With the Vita Technique, one can achieve a higher graft density of 80-100 per square centimeter depending on the case at hand. In addition, the Vita Technique® helps maintain proper angles, a more natural appearance, and faster healing process.

Hair Transplant Packages and Costs in İstanbul Vita

Among the various considerations that have to be made by individuals who wish to undertake hair transplant surgery in Istanbul, Turkey, price and packages are some of the most crucial aspects to consider. With regard to the issue of Turkey hair transplant surgery prices, Istanbul Vita Clinic provides all inclusive packages to give its patients an all-rounded experience. The hair transplant surgery prices range from $3,200 to $9,000. These prices depend on the number of surgical days, the use, and the total time taken during the process.

Istanbul Vita Educates Future Hair Transplant Specialists

In today's world, where the significance of training programs is increasing day by day, authorized training clinics for hair transplant also have their own importance. One of the authorized training clinics for doctors specializing in hair transplant is Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic located in Turkey. Istanbul Vita clinic has been authorized by the Ministry of Health of Turkey and conducts training on scientific and ethical grounds.

Istanbul Vita Selected as the Best Hair Transplant Clinic in 2026

International media organisations and patient-focused editorial platforms have highlighted İstanbul Vita as one of the leading hair transplant clinics in Turkey. Some of the main reasons:

Doctor involvement in a significant part of the operation

Channel opening performed by the doctor

40 - 60 minutes consultation time for every patient

Prices do not change according to graft number

With a boutique model, maximum 1 - 3 patients daily

Support in 13 languages by native speakers

Licenced professional doctors and medical team

Recognised as a top-tier hair transplant clinic by many patients

Personalised planning for every patient

Doctor involvement in every operation stage

Strong patient satisfaction and natural hairline design

Post-operative care and online consultation

Advanced care and support treatments

Hair transplant training for medical experts

Strong international visibility

4.9 review score across 5000+ reviews on Google Maps, Trustpilot, and Proven Expert

High patient satisfaction

Grafts examined under microscope

High-standard patient experience

Certified by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Turkey

Expertise in afro hair types

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor about hair transplantation.)

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