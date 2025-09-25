Jain Housing Launches Jains Seven 77 in Perungudi: Move-in In 6 Months With First 25 Buyers Under Exclusive 'Own Now, Pay In Installments' Scheme

Jain Housing & Constructions Ltd. very proudly announce the launch of Jains Seven 77, the landmark project that will change the face of luxury living in Perungudi, Chennai. The apartments feature immense flexibility in modern conveniences and excellent designs, and the equally flexible payment plan is offered only with the first 25 bookings. The apartment configurations consist of one, two, and three BHKs available starting at Rs. 1.35 Crores.

According to Mr. Sachin Mehta, Managing Director of Jain Housing & Constructions Ltd., "With Jains Seven 77, we've set out to deliver a truly unique and valuable proposition. We are proud to offer an exclusive lake-view lifestyle with an anticipated fit-out completion of just six months, giving our customers the rare advantage of a quick handover and consequently a clear path to home ownership."

Jains Seven 77 is the only ready-to-occupy lake-view apartment community in the OMR region. The unfathomable opportunity presents every resident with living the lakeside serene lifestyle juxtaposed with urban conveniences. It hangs in an even larger elite residential township in Perungudi comprising 906 apartments, thus instilling the community sense with assurance upon the individualistic tastes of the residents.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Jain Housing formulated yet another financial incentive and more so by coming forth with the exclusive "Own Now Pay in Installments Until Handover" plan. This offer is a limited-time offer, only for the very first 25 buyers to benefit from it. By this lucrative plan, the buyer shall block his or her dream home by paying 30% upfront. The next 1% of the remaining value of the property is paid each month for 5 months, and the remaining heavy sum of 65% will be paid at handover. This will allow buyers to plan their finances conveniently till the finishing of the application."

Prioritizing huge open spaces, privacy, and usability will outline the design vision of Jains Seven 77. The development, sprawled over a vast five-acre landscape, is restrained to 65 percent for open spaces. Comfortable in their design, the apartments offer a generous carpet area of 70%, an appreciated offer rarely seen in the industry. Supported by Vaastu compliance, all apartments are designed to support harmony and positive energy.

Jain's Seven 77 apartments come with an exclusive couple of design concepts. Spacious 2 BHK units run at approximately 1100 sq.ft., and luxe 3 BHK apartments offering two living rooms spread over 1,650 sq.ft. All units offer smart home features, large vitrified tiles for flooring, and basic false ceilings in living and dining halls. Bathrooms inside all units are fitted with premium fittings. More than 80 amenities will be available to the residents.

About Jain Housing & Constructions Ltd:

Established in 1987, and have delivered 171 landmark projects. There are 25 projects underway and 22 forthcoming across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore. With nearly four decades of trust and excellence, it continues to paint the urban skyline with innovative, customer-first developments.

It's much more than just an address, where lakeside tranquility meets the conveniences of the city and gives the rare opportunity for residents to live spaced out, stylish, and well connected to one of the most vibrant hubs of Chennai.

For more information, please visit www.jainhousing.com or call at +91 99400 16111.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)