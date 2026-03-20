Johnson & Johnson Launches New TECNIS Odyssey Next-Generation Intraocular Lens in India Offering Cataract Patients Precise Vision at Every Distance in Any Lighting

Johnson & Johnson announced that it is adding another option to its portfolio of presbyopia-correcting intraocular lenses (PC-IOL) with the launch of TECNIS Odyssey IOL in India. The new full visual range IOL provides a high quality, continuous vision with unmatched range. This will ensure that patients can see clearly from far to near and in between to reduce their use of glasses. Based on the industry leading TECNIS, combining the advanced optics together with proprietary materials, TECNIS Odyssey IOL provides consistently clear and high contrast vision.

The new full visual range IOL gives 93% of patients the freedom to be out of glasses at all distances.

With best-in-class image contrast and low-light vision, TECNIS Odyssey IOL is the next generation of Johnson & Johnson's portfolio of advanced Presbyopia-Correcting IOLs.

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TECNIS Odyssey IOL offers surgeons the possibility of delivering the same result and consistent, predictable patient outcomes.

“The TECNIS Odyssey IOL addresses a significant unmet need for cataract patients seeking greater spectacle independence. Its introduction in India expands access to advanced IOL technology designed to deliver high-quality, continuous vision across distances. Together with TECNIS PureSee, TECNIS Odyssey IOL elevates the strength and depth of our IOL portfolio, helping us meet the diverse needs of today’s aging population,” said Burzin Shahana, Country Manager, Surgical Vision India & South Asia, Johnson & Johnson.

Currently, it is estimated that 94 million people aged 50 years and above have a moderate-to-severe distance vision impairment or blindness that could be corrected by lens replacement surgery. These numbers are expected to rise, as presbyopia and development of cataracts are part of the aging process. Presbyopia is a progressive eye condition that makes it difficult to focus on close objects and usually begins to take effect around 40 years of age. Full visual range IOLs are the opportunity to correct presbyopia during the lens replacement cataract surgery.

TECNIS Odyssey provides:

Enhanced tolerance to refractive error - TECNIS Odyssey is designed for surgeon confidence with Freeform diffractive profile helping to give enhanced tolerance to residual refractive errors.

94% of patients were satisfied with their vision in general, with no glasses.

Optimized dysphotopsia profile - Freeform diffractive profile helps to reduce the incidence of bothersome visual disturbances.93% of patients either did not report any visual disturbances

High image contrast - TECNIS Odyssey has superior low light contrast

92% satisfaction with being able to see the steps and curbs at night.

With a range of choices according to different visual requirements and lifestyles, TECNIS platform enables more patients to find the right solution. This year is the 25th anniversary year of TECNIS innovation for Johnson & Johnson. For more than 20 years, TECNIS has revolutionized the science of sight with optics that were inspired by the natural eye to help redefine the standards of intraocular lens technology. Built on a legacy of clinical evidence and constant innovation, TECNIS continues to advance the field of eye health and deliver vision results surgeons and patients can count on.

The TECNIS Odyssey IOL, the full range of vision IOL is now available in India.

(This article is for information purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for advice of a medical professional. Always check with a certified doctor if you are experiencing vision problems.)