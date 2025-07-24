Journalists Top The List For Coffee Consumption, Averaging Nearly Four Cups A Day

Journalists and media professionals top the list of coffee consumers among all occupations, averaging 3.62 cups per day, according to a comprehensive workplace survey released this week.

The study, conducted by the press release distribution company Pressat, surveyed 20,000 workers across various industries between January and March 2025. Healthcare professionals came in second, consuming an average of 3.60 cups daily, followed by police officers (2.52 cups), drivers (2.50 cups), and company executives (2.40 cups). IT support staff also reported high intake levels, with an average of 2.39 cups per day.

This marks the second year in a row that journalists have claimed the top spot. Meanwhile, healthcare workers jumped from fifth to second place compared to the previous year.

“The results aren’t unexpected, especially given the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic and NHS funding issues,” said Max Forrest from Pressat. “We anticipated that frontline workers like doctors and nurses would rank highest, but journalists continue to dominate the coffee charts.”

At the lower end of the scale, electricians, marketers, and advertising professionals reported the least coffee consumption—about 1.3 cups per day on average. Plumbers and telesales employees also had relatively low consumption, averaging around 1.28 and 1.23 cups daily, respectively.

The survey also highlighted a strong reliance on caffeine: 20.32% of respondents across all professions reported noticeable effects when missing their usual coffee intake, pointing to widespread caffeine dependency in the workplace.

Interestingly, while journalists drink the most coffee, marketing professionals spend the most money on it—averaging €13.27 per week. Advertising professionals are close behind at €12.98, followed by electricians at €12.96 weekly.

In terms of dietary preferences, police officers were the most likely to choose plant-based milk alternatives (21.99%), just edging out executives (21.98%) and plumbers (20.93%). Teachers and retail workers also showed strong preferences for non-dairy options, with 20.25% and 20.24% choosing alternatives, respectively.

These findings suggest that plant-based milk is gaining traction across a wide range of professions, not just among traditionally health-conscious groups, possibly reflecting rising awareness around health and environmental issues.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, up to 400 milligrams of caffeine daily—roughly four to five cups of coffee—is considered safe for most adults. The European Food Safety Authority offers similar guidance, though it recommends lower limits for pregnant individuals.

The study included participants aged 18 and older from across the workforce, including full-time employees, freelancers, business owners, and self-employed professionals.

