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Kamna Sharma's next move: 'Saiyrana' shoot set to start

Kamna Sharma has got something special going on now. She got a lot of attention for "Ishq Tere Bas Ka". Now her next project "Saiyrana" is about to be shot. 

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 03:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Kamna Sharma's next move: 'Saiyrana' shoot set to start

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