The timing is just right. "Ishq Tere Bas Ka" was not a flashy debut but it was good in a quiet way. Kamna Sharma did not try hard in any scene. Her expressions were great. That is not easy to do. A lot of actors rely on their style or a good song to make up for not acting well but Kamna Sharma's way worked because it felt real. What is "Saiyrana" going to be like? From what we know far it is another love story but this time it will be a little different from her last one. We do not know when it will be released yet and we do not know who all will be in it. But filming is about to start and that is when we will hear more about it.
What is interesting about Kamna Sharma's career far is that it is not just about one big moment. It is about one role leading to the next each one asking her to do a little more than the last. This is usually a way to have a long career even if it is not as exciting to talk about.
Whether "Saiyrana" becomes a hit or just another good one it probably depends on how well it is made more than the idea. Music videos about love are about the chemistry, between the actors and a few good scenes. It is not hard to understand what makes them good but it is not easy to make a good one either. For now filming has not even started so all we can say is: wait and see what happens with Kamna Sharma and "Saiyrana".
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