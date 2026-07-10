The timing is just right. "Ishq Tere Bas Ka" was not a flashy debut but it was good in a quiet way. Kamna Sharma did not try hard in any scene. Her expressions were great. That is not easy to do. A lot of actors rely on their style or a good song to make up for not acting well but Kamna Sharma's way worked because it felt real. What is "Saiyrana" going to be like? From what we know far it is another love story but this time it will be a little different from her last one. We do not know when it will be released yet and we do not know who all will be in it. But filming is about to start and that is when we will hear more about it.