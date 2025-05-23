Kapkapiii Movie Review: Ghosts, Giggles, And A Whole Lot Of Madness

Director: Sangeeth Sivan

Writers: Kumar Priyadarshi & Saurabh Anand

Cast: Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Sonia Rathee, Abhishek Kumar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, Manmeet Kaur

Duration: 138 mins

Rating – 4

You know that one friend group that has no money, no plan, but somehow finds new ways to create drama every single day? That’s Kapkapiii in a nutshell — except add a ghost named Anamika, an Ouija board made out of a carrom board, and a LOT of screaming. Welcome to 2+ hours of absolute bhootiyapa that will have you laughing, spooked, and weirdly nostalgic for your broke 20s.

So, the setup is classic: six mostly-jobless, semi-clueless friends living in a rented flat. There’s Manu (Shreyas Talpade), the semi-leader with zero control; Nanku, who sells tea but has the vibe of a full-time philosopher; Nirup, who has a B.Tech and no job; Rivin, the only guy with a salary and a girlfriend (allegedly); and a couple more lovable freeloaders.

They get bored. A lot. So, in true desi spirit, they decide: why not summon a ghost?

Instead of calling priests or doing research, they go full jugaad and use a carrom board as an Ouija board. What starts as a joke — with fake answers and a made-up ghost named “Anamika” — suddenly becomes way too real. The glass starts moving on its own. Questions start getting creepily accurate answers. And just like that, their house turns into complete chaos.

Enter Tusshar Kapoor as Kabir, Manu’s friend who comes to crash at their place, only to realize he’s walked into a full-on ghost circus. Tusshar’s deadpan timing and confused reactions are gold. Every time he appears on screen, you just know something ridiculous is about to happen, and does happens.

What really works here is the vibe and mystery. This isn’t your typical horror-comedy where a sad ghost cries in corridors. This is chaotic good. The scares are silly, the jokes are fast, and the cast clearly had a blast. You can tell — because the fun is infectious. And the ending is not what anyone could guess.

The girls upstairs (played by Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Rathee) add a nice contrast to the boy energy downstairs, and thankfully, they’re not just “love interests” — they get their own share of weirdness too.

Director Sangeeth Sivan, in what is sadly his last film, brings a joyful energy to the whole thing. You’re not watching this movie for logic — you’re watching it for the ridiculous reactions, the well-timed jump scares, and that one friend who always says “Chhod na yaar, kuch nahi hota” right before the lights go out.

The writing by Kumar Priyadarshi and Saurabh Anand is sharp where it needs to be, especially in the way the comedy builds from everyday moments. The horror is spooky enough to keep you curious, but never too intense — it’s more about the laughs than the nightmares.

And yes — the jokes land. Not the “insert laugh track here” kind, but the kind where you actually snort a little and rewind to hear the line again. The humour comes from how real these characters feel — we all know a Nanku, we’ve all met a guy like Vijay Lalya who failed in some bizarre business idea but won’t stop talking about it.

Kapkapiii isn’t here to preach or get awards. It’s here to entertain, and it does that really well. It’s silly, spooky, and seriously funny — the kind of movie you watch with friends, eat chips with, and quote randomly for days.

So grab some popcorn, dim the lights (but not too much), and let Anamika take you for a ride. Just don’t bring out a carrom board afterward. You’ve been warned.