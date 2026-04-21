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NewsConsumer connectKhadaan shooting: Associate producer Yash Ahlawat is also acting in the movie
KHADAAN

Khadaan shooting: Associate producer Yash Ahlawat is also acting in the movie

Actor Yash Ahlawat expands role as actor and associate producer in 'Khadaan', showcasing deeper involvement in filmmaking and storytelling.

|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 01:50 PM IST|Source:
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Khadaan shooting: Associate producer Yash Ahlawat is also acting in the movie

Actor Yash Ahlawat, is expanding his reach in the movie industry with 'Khadaan' where he is both acting and associate producer. The relocation is an indication of a decisive change to a more creative involvement as he is now actively involved in the development of the performance and production sides of the film.  The shooting of 'Khadaan' has just been done in Chhattisgarh and this is a big milestone to the team, Yash said. 

Having worked in the film across departments, Yash Ahlawat is intimately engaged in its development and takes part in its storytelling along with the general implementation of the film. His two-fold role is an indication of a changing attitude to filmmaking, in which he is getting more concerned about the process of shooting. Supported with Hardhyaan Films, 'Khadaan' is a project that has a solid creative basis being a story-based film. The movie directed by Visvesh Singh Sehrawat is likely to present a reality and down-to-earth story on the screen. The project is now in post production and Yash is actively involved in getting its final production. 

Cast also features renowned actor Omkar Das Manikpuri (who has had a successful experience in 'Peepli Live') and whose appearance makes the film cast more credible and rich.  Besides his contributions in the field of cinema, Yash Ahlawat has been tirelessly contributing towards the talent ecosystem. He will also be launching the 7th season of Bollywood Mr and Miss India in partnership with Studio 19 Films in September this year and this will also be another way of reaching out to and encouraging upcoming talent. 

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Talking about this initiative, Yash Ahlawat added, "My contribution in the development of young talent in the entertainment industry. Khadaan is a very special project to me because I was not only an actor in it but also an associate producer, which enabled me to learn more about the filmmaking process and make a contribution on various levels. 

 

 

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