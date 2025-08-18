Khalnayak Music Video: Hansika Digiya’s Bold New Avatar Leaves Fans Stunned

Actress and Music Artist Hansika Digiya is in spotlight for her latest music video. The music video is titled ‘Khalnayak’. Until now, Hansika Digiya was always seen portraying gentle and calm characters on screen. However, in this music video, she has tried something out of her comfort zone. Hansika has played a very different character in the music video ‘Khalnayak.’ This character is very different from anything she has earlier played. This character is not just above different from the expectations of the audience. But it aims to bring out a new aspect of her talent.

The song ‘Khalnayak’ has been penned by Rahul Muana, whose writing has always left impact on audience. Every time when Rahul is writing, he makes a very strong impact with his words. His writing always says something new every time. This time, for the song ‘Khalanayak’, he has written the lyrics telling the story but also presenting a thought of self-confidence, rebellion and identity. The music is given by Pinna Music. The music gives an intense and young touch to this song.

In the music video, Hansika’s looks, body language and styling is very different and unique. With this role, Hansika has proven herself that she is not limited to traditional roles, she has the spark and talent to do challenging roles. Her screen presence is so attractive in this music video that the audience cannot take their eyes off her even for a moment.

The song is sung by melodious and famous singers Masoom Sharma and Ashu Twinkle. Their voices are the soul and heart of the song. The voice of both the singers complements each other. It strongly highlights the theme of rebellion and self-respect of the song.

The music video is directed by Prashant Singh. He has helmed the project with every detail deliberately. The visual treatment in video delivers visually impressive storytelling. In each and every frame of the song ‘Khalnayak’, the thought and detailing is reflected, especially the camera angles, background and costume design.

This project is made under the banner of Digiya Music. It is produced by Kamal Digiya. Hansika Digiya and Harshit Digiya are also associated as co-producers for the song. The whole team together has tried to make it not just a music video, but a story and indeed they have been successful.

Hansika Digiya’s Transformation

Hansika has definitely astonished both her fans and the people in the industry with ‘Khalnayak’. In the previous projects of her career, she was seen in soft and traditional characters. Now the bold attitude she has shown in ‘Khalnayak’ shows how much versatile she is. It has broken the jinx of Hansika being a soft spoken girl. It has changed her perception in the industry and in the future we will see Hansika in more such roles.

