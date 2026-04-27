Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3041369https://zeenews.india.com/consumer-connect/kiit-ranked-6th-best-university-in-india-emerges-no-1-in-eastern-india-in-the-asia-rankings-2026-3041369.html
NewsConsumer connectKIIT ranked 6th best university in India, emerges No. 1 in Eastern India in THE Asia Rankings 2026
KIIT RANKS 6TH IN INDIA

KIIT ranked 6th best university in India, emerges No. 1 in Eastern India in THE Asia Rankings 2026

KIIT has ranked 6th in India and 169th in Asia in THE 2026 rankings, leading eastern region with strong academic performance growth.

|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 01:00 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

KIIT ranked 6th best university in India, emerges No. 1 in Eastern India in THE Asia Rankings 2026

Bhubaneswar, April 24: KIIT-DU has secured the 6th position among all universities in India, across both government and private institutions, in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2026. The university has also emerged as the top-ranked institution not only in Odisha but across the entire eastern region of India. In 2025, the University was ranked 8th best in the country.  Globally, KIIT has climbed to the 169th position in Asia, marking a steady and impressive rise from 196th in 2024 and 184th in 2025. 

The THE Asia University Rankings 2026 assessed 929 universities from 36 countries based on rigorous performance indicators across five key areas: teaching (learning environment), research environment (volume, income and reputation), research quality (citation impact, strength, excellence and influence), international outlook (staff, students and research), and industry income (knowledge transfer and patents).  

The ranking is a major achievement for KIIT, as it has outperformed many established and legacy institutes despite being a young university.  The Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta has hailed the ranking, stating that it demonstrates the sustained efforts and commitment of the faculty, staff and students towards achieving academic excellence. He said that KIIT’s emphasis on internationalisation and innovation has helped it build a world-class academic ecosystem, reinforcing its position as a leading centre of higher education in India and beyond. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

White House Correspondents’ Dinner Attack
White House dinner shooting: Trump calls attacker 'sick guy' - What happened?
Raghu Rai
PM Narendra Modi mourns as India loses legendary lensman Raghu Rai
Strait of Hormuz
Trump, Starmer call for 'urgent need' to restore shipping through Hormuz
congress pawan khera
Pawan Khera moves SC against rejection of pre-arrest bail by Gauhati HC
char dham yatra
Over 2.38 lakh devotees throng Char Dham shrines in Uttarakhand
PM Modi news
PM to visit Sikkim on April 27-28, to unveil projects worth over Rs 4,000 cr
7 Indian National Parks
This state has the highest number of national parks in India - Check
White House Correspondents’ Dinner Attack
Trump cabinet was target: Acting AG on WH Correspondents' Dinner shooting
OTT releases May 2026
Most awaited OTT releases in May 2026: full list of must-watch shows and films
Vihaan Samat
Vihaan Samat pens emotional note after his mother’s passing