KIIT University Propels India To Best-Ever Finish At World University Games 2025

Rhine-Ruhr, Germany, July 28: Making waves at the just concluded World University Games 2025 in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany, KIIT-DU emerged as the highest-medalling Indian institution, contributing significantly to India’s best-ever performance at the global multi-sport university competition. On a single day, student-athletes from KIIT clinched five medals — three Silver and two Bronze — helping India rise to 20th position in the final medal standings with a total of 12 medals, doubling the country’s tally from the previous edition.



For KIIT, Ankita won a Silver medal in 3000m Steeplechase; Praveen Chithrawal won a Silver medal in Triple Jump, and Seeman won a Silver medal in 5000m Final. The Men’s 4×100m Relay Team won Bronze while the Women’s 20km Race Walk Team won Bronze as well. Abinash Mohanty won a Bronze medal in Badminton. The medal from Abinash brought KIIT’s tally to six medals, contributing half of India’s total medals at the Games — cementing its status as a sporting powerhouse among Indian universities.



A total of 42 athletes from Odisha, including 40 from KIIT, were part of India’s official contingent of over 300 university athletes. The Founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, congratulated the medalists and expressed immense pride in the university’s exceptional achievement. “This day is more than a medal count,” he said. “It is proof that when talent is nurtured with care, faith, and hard work, our young minds can shine on the world stage.” “My heartfelt thanks go to the Odisha Sports Department, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Sports Authority of India (SAI), and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, for their unwavering support,” he said, adding a “special note of gratitude” to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued encouragement of sports in the country.



“With the Lord’s blessings, we have doubled our medal count from the last Games — from 2 to 6. I thank the AIU and every member of the KIIT support team for their untiring service and devotion to our young champions,” Dr. Samanta said.

Highlight Points:

KIIT-DU athletes clinched 6 out of India’s 12 medals, emerging as the top-contributing university at the Games.

India finished 20th overall in the global rankings — its highest position to date — thanks in large part to KIIT’s performance.

KIIT medalists won in athletics, relay races, and badminton, showcasing a wide spectrum of sporting excellence.

Dr Achyuta Samanta praised the athletes and thanked government bodies and AIU for their strong support in building sports infrastructure and opportunities.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)