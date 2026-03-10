Kisan Trust organises ‘Aparajita Samman Samaroh 2026’ on International Women’s Day

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Kisan Trust or ganised the Aparajita Samman Samaroh 2026, a special programme dedicated to recognising the courage, resilience and achievements of women while fostering meaningful dialogue on women’s empowerment. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from hundreds of women representing diverse walks of life, from Delhi to Muzaffarnagar.

On this occasion, Smt. Charu Chaudhary, Trustee, Kisan Trust and the organiser of the programme, said: “The Aparajita Samman Samaroh is not merely an event, but an effort to honour the courage, struggles and achievements of countless women who, despite facing challenges every day, continue to carve new paths for their dreams and for society. Kisan Trust firmly believes that when women are given respect, opportunities and resources, it strengthens not only their future but also the future of society and the nation as a whole. Guided by this belief, we will continue to work towards the economic and social empowerment of women.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Founded by Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh, former Prime Minister of India and a strong advocate for farmers’ rights, Kisan Trust has long been committed to empowering rural and underserved communities, with a special focus on farmers and women. As part of its social commitment, the Trust has also extended support for the rehabilitation of acid attack survivors by providing financial assistance and encouragement to help them rebuild their lives.

The programme was graced by Smt. Annapurna Devi, Hon’ble Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Government of India, as the Chief Guest. Addressing the gathering, she appreciated the efforts of the Trust and noted that initiatives such as these play an important role in encouraging women from diverse backgrounds, particularly acid attack survivors, by offering them both recognition and support. She also highlighted various initiatives of the Government of India aimed at strengthening women’s welfare, safety and economic participation.

The programme was organised under the guidance and active participation of Ms. Charu Chaudhary, Trustee, Kisan Trust, who emphasised that true empowerment comes when women are provided with opportunities, recognition and the confidence to rebuild their lives with dignity. She noted that the courage shown by many women, particularly acid attack survivors, is deeply inspiring.

A key highlight of the event was a panel discussion titled “Empowerment through Employment.” The session brought together prominent voices to deliberate on women’s economic participation, employment opportunities and the role of policy support in strengthening women’s agency.

The discussion featured Ms Anna Roy, Principal Economic Adviser at NITI Aayog; Ms Kanta Singh, Country Representative of UN Women India; Ms Shinjini Kumar, an expert in the banking and fintech sector; and Ms Salma Sultan, former Doordarshan news anchor. The session was moderated by Manisha Ahlawat, social and political activist and Member of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women.

During the discussion, Ms Anna Roy emphasised the importance of having a dedicated day to celebrate women and reflect on their contributions to society. Ms Kanta Singh paid tribute to the strength of acid attack survivors, noting that the struggles they endure are far greater than many of the challenges faced by others. Ms Shinjini Kumar underlined the importance of education as a foundation for empowerment, while Salma Sultan highlighted the role of families in nurturing confident and empowered women from the very beginning of their lives.

The programme also featured a fireside conversation with entrepreneur Pooja Sharma, popularly known as the “Millet Mom.” Sharing her journey in millet-based nutrition and women’s entrepreneurship, she spoke about how she began her professional journey with a modest ₹2,500 job at an NGO and later started dairy farming in her ancestral haveli, an initiative that eventually evolved into her identity as “Millet Mom.”

Another significant moment during the event was the recognition of Padma Shri awardee Prof. Mangala Kapoor, a distinguished classical vocalist and former Associate Professor of Vocal Music at Banaras Hindu University. An inspiring acid attack survivor, Prof. Kapoor has made remarkable contributions to Indian classical music and music education.

Reflecting on her journey, she shared that life after the acid attack she suffered at the age of twelve was extremely difficult, requiring several years of hospitalisation and constant social challenges. However, she chose music as her path of resilience, completed her PhD, and eventually built a successful academic career through perseverance and determination.

Through the Aparajita Samman Samaroh, Kisan Trust reaffirmed its commitment to honouring the dignity, courage and economic empowerment of women. By bringing together leaders, experts, survivors and entrepreneurs on a common platform, the initiative seeks to foster meaningful dialogue and promote inclusive opportunities for women across society.

The programme was conducted by Bholashankar Sharma, Managing Trustee, Kisan Trust.