Kolkata To Host ABID Interiors 2026: Marking 35th Edition In Eastern India’s Interior Design Industry

Kolkata is all set to witness a landmark moment in India’s interior design journey as ABID announced the 35th edition of ABID Interiors 2026. The event is all set to take place from 9th to 12th January, 2026, at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan in Kolkata.

ABID Interiors was established by the interior design fraternity. Now the event stands as one of the oldest, most respected interior exhibitions in the country. For over three and a half decades, the exhibition has grown in scale and credibility. The two qualities that define ABID Interiors are professional depth and cultural relevance. The event is planned and organized by professionals and reflects a combination of intent and innovation along with market reality. The company claims its practitioner-led ethics has attracted manufacturers, designers, and architects year after year.

The 35th edition of ABID Interiors is celebrating leadership. This marks a milestone in their journey. ABID Interiors 2026 is aimed as an organized meeting of ideas, craftsmanship and technology. It is offering participants and visitors an experience that goes beyond display.

ABID’s landmark 35th edition exhibition serves as a powerful meeting ground for those who influence how spaces are imagined, designed, built, and ultimately lived in. Hosted by the Association of Architects, Builders, Interior Designers & Allied Professionals, this is more than a showcase—it’s a participative platform where ideas take shape and collaborations begin. Professionals travel from across India and around the globe, creating a dynamic exchange of insights, innovation, and global perspectives. With over 80,000 visitors expected, the scale and impact are impossible to ignore. Attendees gain direct access to 10,000+ trade designers sharing creative inspiration, 15,000+ builders and contractors exploring practical, site-ready solutions, 5,000+ architects discovering new materials and technologies, and 50,000+ homeowners seeking informed, confident choices for quality living spaces.

ABID Interiors claims it offers something unique and valuable for manufacturers and brands, which is engagement, with an informed, committed and professional interior designing community. The exhibition helps in creating meaningful, long-term relationships and genuine feedback. These are crucial elements for evolving the interior designing economy.

As ABID steps into its 35th year, the exhibition stays rooted in a core belief, that true design excellence flourishes when it is shaped, supported, and advanced by the fraternity itself.

ABID Interiors 2026 is not merely another date on the industry calendar. It stands as a benchmark for evolving practices and a unified declaration of purpose from the interior design community.

Over the years, the Association of Architects, Builders, Interior Designers & Allied Professionals exhibition has earned its reputation as a premier national platform, uniting design professionals, leading brands, and forward-thinking innovators from across India. The 35th edition is backed by a strong roster of industry leaders, with Kerovit by Kajaria Bathware and Birla Opus coming on board as Platinum Sponsors, reflecting their commitment to innovation and design excellence. Adding further strength to the event’s industry support are Omacme, Greenply, and Havells as Gold Sponsors, reinforcing ABID Interiors’ position as a cornerstone of the design ecosystem.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)