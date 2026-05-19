India’s premier left-arm wrist spinner has started a new chapter, not on the pitch but in the classroom. International cricketer Kuldeep Yadav has officially joined Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh as a student, beginning his higher education journey at one of the state’s most forward-looking campuses. Kuldeep noted that sporting excellence and academics “ go hand in hand ” at this AI-powered campus. He also praised the infrastructure, calling the facilities “ truly unbelievable & very impressive,” and said they create a strong sense of belonging for students.

Sports Scholarship for Aspiring Athletes

Alongside his induction, Kuldeep Yadav's higher education journey became even more inspiring as he also introduced the CU Sports Scholarship. The aim is to support talented athletes who want to pursue higher education without stepping away from their sporting ambitions. The scholarship offers full fee waivers and living support, reducing the financial pressure that often forces students to choose between studies and sport.

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In Kuldeep’s words, CU UP believes that “no dreams should be sidelined.” By combining structured academics with dedicated athletic support, the university creates a clear pathway for student-athletes to continue competing while building their careers.

A Career-Focused, AI-Driven Campus

Chandigarh University Lucknow is India’s first AI-augmented multidisciplinary university, & also one of the best private university in Uttar Pradesh, integrating technology across all programs. It offers a wide range of professional degrees across engineering, law, design, and more, backed by CU-Mohali’s profound legacy of a global alumni network of 100,000+ and partnerships with 900+ companies for research and internships. The result is a learning environment built around real career outcomes.

CU’s Placements reflect this focus. In 2025, the highest international package reached ₹1.7 crore, while the top domestic offer stood at ₹54.75 LPA. More than 1,200 companies participated, making over 10,000 job offers. Among them, Tata Consultancy Services alone extended 585 offers, highlighting the university’s strong industry connections and consistent job readiness. The above data shows astonishing results of CU academics and placement support, and now CU-UP to carry this legacy & new record will be made.

A Hub of Celebrity Students and Talent

CU Lucknow's student community includes some of the country's most recognised young achievers. Along with Kuldeep Yadav, Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh - a proud student of CU Mohali is also counted among its students.This reflects a larger shift among celebrity students in Indian universities, where high performers are choosing to invest in education alongside their careers. At CU, athletes and artists find an environment that supports both academic growth and real-world excellence.

Learning Matters, Always

Kuldeep Yadav did not need a degree to prove himself, yet he chose to return to the classroom. That decision reflects a simple idea. Even at the highest level, learning still matters. It also highlights what Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh is building, a space where ambition in sports and academics can grow together. For students evaluating their options, it signals a clear focus on serious, career-oriented outcomes. With 65+ programs, AI-integrated learning, and 100% placement support, the campus is built for students who are serious about where they are headed. Kuldeep made his choice. Now it’s your turn. Explore programs at Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, and take the next step toward your career.

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