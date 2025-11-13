A major step towards the world AI race has been taken by India, which launched Kyvex, an inventive AI engine, which was developed by a billionaire entrepreneur Pearl Kapur. Being the native alternative to ChatGPT and Perplexity, Kyvex is bound to change how people search, learn, and research based on smart, context-aware, and research-based reply. Unlike most other AI tools, Kyvex uses an original large language model (LLM) - fully trained internally to offer a high level of accuracy, transparency, and information trustworthiness. Kyvex is a powerful blend of Indian creativity and global aspiration which is denoted by the great sense of contextual background and research-grade knowledge.

Such great minds in the academia as Prof. Ramgopal Rao, the former Director of IIT Delhi, and Prof. P.P. Chakrabarti, the former Director of IIT Kharagpur, are the ones who recommend the site and this very element strengthens the site in respect of the high level of research and technological perfection.

Kyvex is currently in the form of a web-based platform but soon will be accessible on Android and iOS, as well as browser extensions, so that the company can offer its services to a wider audience of users all over the world. Pearl Kapur, Founder and CEO of Kyvex has indicated that Kyvex is the desired future of smart research and discovery of information. India will become the hub of AI innovation with the creation of a free and diverse ecosystem.

The introduction of Kyvex is the deep-tech and startup turning point in India. Being open, learning, and collaborating in the domain of AI is a stance that is promoted by Kyvex since the company strives to achieve a goal of using groundbreaking AI technologies to the advantage of everyone. Kyvex is an Indian sourced product and it is completely developed by Indian engineers and scientists and assisted by the finest brains of IIT. It is a non-commercial platform, and aims at making solutions powered by AI democratically available in the education, research, and business sectors.

Kyvex is the picture of the growing Indian hegemony in the world of artificial intelligence - the synthesis of the innovations, inclusivity, and universal intelligence.

Currently at https://kyvex.ai.