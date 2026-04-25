L.D. Sons Jewellers: Landmark destination for natural diamond, gold and polki jewellery

In Delhi’s bustling South Extension lies L.D. Sons Jewellers, a name synonymous with purity, elegance, and trust for years. Their unwavering commitment to curating only the finest jewellery dates back to its very inception.

What began with Mr Lakshman Das Thadani personally handpicking rare, high-quality gemstones, which has evolved into a meticulous selection process rooted in expertise, precision, and an eye for timeless beauty. Each diamond, gold piece, and polki creation is carefully sourced and crafted to meet the highest standards of purity and brilliance. Their collections reflect a harmonious blend of heritage techniques and contemporary design, where intricate craftsmanship meets refined aesthetics.

From statement bridal sets to everyday luxury pieces, every creation is thoughtfully designed to celebrate individuality while maintaining the brand’s signature elegance. This dedication to quality and detail ensures that every piece from L.D. Sons Jewellers is not just an ornament, but a lasting symbol of trust, artistry, and sophistication.

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With the entry of Mr Vinod Thadani in 1991 and Mr Sushil Thadani in 1994, the brand entered a phase of rapid growth and innovation. They consolidated the company’s strengths and are now setting new benchmarks in Jewellery manufacturing and wholesale across Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab.

They have introduced gold and silver coins engraved with the revered Lord's Brand, now available through e-commerce platforms including Amazon, blending Purity and Craftsmanship to a wider audience.

The launch of Godin, an exclusive Brand under LD Sons, offers intrinsic, artistic jewels designed for the modern connoisseur who seeks understated luxury. The brand now boasts a stunning Bridal jewellery collection, with pieces that celebrate the grandeur and emotion of Indian weddings. Recognising the evolving tastes of modern men, they have also introduced brooches, cufflinks and accessories that merge classic elegance with contemporary style.

More than just a jewellery brand in South Extension, New Delhi, L.D. Sons Jewellers is a multi-generational promise a testament to trust, craftsmanship and a journey that sparkles through every piece they create.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)