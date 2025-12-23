Law Prep Tutorial Secures AIR-1 In Both CLAT 2026 & AILET 2026

Law Prep Tutorial made history securing AIR-1 in both CLAT and AILET 2026 through toppers Geetali Gupta and Aryan Singh. By getting the All India Rank 1 in CLAT 2026 and AILET 2026, the two most competitive law entrance exams in India, Law Prep Tutorial has established a precedent in the Indian law entrance preparation system.

It is this historic feat that makes Law Prep Tutorial the only institute in India to achieve both the AIR-1s in the same year, for admissions to the 27 National Law Universities, 26 of which accept CLAT and only NLU Delhi accepts AILET.

Geetali Gupta became the recipient of AIR-1 after scoring a whopping 112.75 out of 119 in the CLAT 2026 results announced on 16 December 2025. Geetali is a student of the online CLAT coaching of Law Prep Tutorial and her performance has been one of the highest records of the exam taken.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

She attributed her achievement to the OG Batch of Law Prep, which is one of the most selective programs in which it trains the 50 best students by using intensive mentorship, organized preparation and constant performance assessment. Geetali is going to join NLSIU Bangalore, the most prestigious university of law in India with this rank.

Law Prep’s Dominance in CLAT 2026

On the top 100 AIRs, there are 38 students of Law Prep Tutorial, including:

AIR-1 Geetali Gupta

AIR-3 Rohan Joshi

AIR-8 Argh Jain

AIR-9 Manvi Yadav

AIR-11 Parth Jadhe

AIR-14 Prathmesh Gaurav

AIR-15 Saanvi Musaddi

AIR-17 Parthiva

AIR-20 Shravan

AIR-23 Ojas Dixit

AIR-26 Yash Vardhan

AIR-27 Navya

AIR-29 Roshan

AIR-30 Aarav

It is remarkable that every third student attending NLSIU Bangalore in the coming year are alumni of Law Prep Tutorial, which once again serves to confirm the firm grip that it has at the top of the merit list.

Law Prep’s AIR-1 in AILET 2026

The historic run was followed by AILET 2026 whose results were announced on 18 December 2025. A student of Law Prep Tutorial, who took the online course, Aryan Singh, became the topper of AIR-1.

Others who scored high in AILET 2026 include AIR-6 Manvi Yadav, AIR-8 Prathamesh Gaurav, AIR-13 Rudraveer Singh, AIR-19 Aayushi Singh, AIR-21 Rohan Joshi, AIR-24 Riddhika Gothwal, and AIR-30 Hardik Gautam.

These results allow saying that every third student entering NLU Delhi in 2026 is provided by Law Prep Tutorial, which is a statistic that supports the mentioned institute in its stable performance on the national level.

The cornerstone of the successes of Law Prep Tutorial is the vision of its founder, Sagar Joshi, who has been working over the last 20 years to create a preparation ecosystem that is based on the long-term student outcomes, as opposed to the short-term results. His point of view was never a secret, law entrance exams were not concerned with shortcuts or rote memorization, but clarity of thought, consistency and exam temperament.

Law Prep Tutorial does not only address the syllabus but also to conquer the art of question interpretation, elimination of options, and time management, which are the attributes of toppers of CLAT and AILET. This pedagogy has been optimized over the years based on the first hand opinions of the toppers, mentors and also the analysis of the exam trends.

Law Prep Tutorial has not only delivered results by getting AIR-1 in CLAT 2026 as well as AILET 2026, it has reinvented the standard of coaching law entrances. The success is a historic event as it has established a new standard in terms of stability, reliability, and outcomes in the Indian competitive exam system.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)