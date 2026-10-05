Leaders shaping a new India through vision and impact

Manish Dabkara founded EKI Energy Services in 2008, while carbon credits were still a relatively new concept in India. Under Dabkara’s leadership, EKI has grown into a strong player in the carbon markets and climate action sector, delivering over 200 million carbon credits to more than 3,500 companies across 40 countries. Located in Indore, Dabkara is the Chairman and MD of EKI, besides being a Certified Energy Auditor and having completed a Master’s degree in Energy Management. He has been recognized by the industry in the form of several accolades, such as being featured in Fortune India’s 40 Under 40 list for two consecutive years in 2022 and 2023 and wining the Global Net Zero Champion of the Year award from Environmental Finance in 2023. Also, he is the founding president of the Carbon Markets Association of India.