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Leaders shaping a new India through vision and impact

These visionary Indian leaders are redefining diverse sectors — from healthcare and AI optimization to sustainability, luxury catering, and traditional wisdom. By combining deep domain expertise with bold innovation, they are driving transformative growth and scaling Indian enterprise globally.

Published: Oct 05, 2026, 12:16 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 01:44 PM IST
Leaders shaping a new India through vision and impact

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