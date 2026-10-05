Across modern healthcare, artificial intelligence, sustainability, and traditional heritage, India’s modern business landscape is defined by visionaries who refuse to stay within established boundaries. The featured leaders spotlighted here exemplify the power of specialized domain expertise combined with relentless entrepreneurial drive:
Dr. V. K. Gupta: Founder, Managing Director & Senior Neurosurgeon of Silver Streak Multispeciality Hospital
Dr. V. K. Gupta possesses over 33 years of neurosurgical and medical practice experience, having reached an impressive level as a healthcare professional and a healthcare institution developer. He holds a degree of MBBS in medicine and degrees of Master of Surgery in General Surgery and Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery majoring in Neurosurgery. He has spent his life ensuring better treatment for neurological patients and making good quality healthcare accessible to everyone. The Silver Streak Multispeciality Hospital - Gurugram is the first hospital he built using all innovations in healthcare technologies, advanced practices, and patient-centered care.
His role in public health and in all humanitarian activities was acknowledged with the Healthcare Pioneer Award that he received in New Delhi.
Avinash Tripathi: Co-Founder & CEO of GetCito.com
Avinash Tripathi co-founded GetCito.com and is the CEO of the enterprise, which has established itself as the world's first open-source Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) platform. GetCito.com offers its services to marketing heads to increase their presence on ChatGPT, Claude, and Google AI Overviews.
In 2023, he launched GetCito for the very reason that AI search engines misrepresented his own business, and his obsession with making a mark in the AI field began from there. In 2024, he first coined the phrase “LLM SEO” and wrote the paper “LLM SEO Files” published on SSRN. His GEO courses have trained 10K people, and he was named the best GEO consultant by YesUsers in 2025.
GetCito claims that over 100 of clients witnessed an increase of 55% AI visibility on average. The company is backed by Alchemist Accelerator and Google for Startups.
Gurudev Vikrant Jain: Founder & Chairman of Indian Institute of Vedic Science (IIVS)
Gurudev Vikrant Jain is the Founder and Chairman of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science (IIVS), which is dedicated to bringing authentic Vedic and occult sciences into modern education. Passionate about the world of traditional knowledge, he has been involved in building programs in Astrology, Numerology, Vastu, Tarot, Palmistry, Reiki, Crystal Healing, Akashic Records, Past Life Regression, Gemology and other spiritual sciences. Through programs offered by the IIVS, Gurudev guides and trains people who want to get qualified in those fields. His contribution toward making ancient wisdom available through systematic education, practical and modern teaching methods is significant.
Payel Mukherjee: Founder & CEO of Justwords
Payel Mukherjee is the Founder & CEO of Justwords and one of the contributors to the evolution of India's content-driven digital marketing landscape since its inception. She has a penchant for marketing and has a history of journalism that allowed her to identify the inconsistency in the way Indian businesses employ the tool of content marketing. In 2010, she founded Justwords to fill in this gap.
Justwords is now an award-winning content marketing agency with more than 450 clients globally, including Nestlé India, Alibaba Group, TVS Motor Company, Hero Fincorp, Hero Housing Finance, ICICI Lombard, HDFC Ergo, and Gulf Air Holidays. The firms that the agency is partnering with are in India and across the globe, including countries such as the USA, the UK, and Canada among others.
Payel has been closely following how AI is changing marketing and the way in which brands are found. Thanks to her leadership, Justwords has developed its AI-based services and products.
Manish Dabkara: Chairman & Managing Director of EKI Energy Services
Manish Dabkara founded EKI Energy Services in 2008, while carbon credits were still a relatively new concept in India. Under Dabkara’s leadership, EKI has grown into a strong player in the carbon markets and climate action sector, delivering over 200 million carbon credits to more than 3,500 companies across 40 countries. Located in Indore, Dabkara is the Chairman and MD of EKI, besides being a Certified Energy Auditor and having completed a Master’s degree in Energy Management. He has been recognized by the industry in the form of several accolades, such as being featured in Fortune India’s 40 Under 40 list for two consecutive years in 2022 and 2023 and wining the Global Net Zero Champion of the Year award from Environmental Finance in 2023. Also, he is the founding president of the Carbon Markets Association of India.
Gazal R Sandhu: Founder of Drawmatic Studio & Phoolkaree
The journey of Gazal R Sandhu is an expression of curiosity, creativity, and courage to create something. After completing her graduation in law, and getting a Master’s in Advertising and Public Relations, Gazal realized her true calling at a point where communication, strategy, and story-telling converge, guiding her toward her entrepreneurial journey. Gazal created her first business called Drawmatic Studio, through which she has turned ideas into reality through engaging stories, visuals, and creative experiences.
The entrepreneurial journey of Gazal also includes Phoolkaree, a flower decoration and product business where her obsession with details and fascinating curation unfold. Even though both of her companies operate in different markets, they still share her philosophy, which is to keep creativity, quality, and client relationship at the core of both businesses.
Gazal is a believer in the idea that starting a business is not only about creating a product or service, but also about creating lasting experiences and relationships.
Sanjeev Kumar: Bringing a Business Perspective to India’s Evolving Catering Industry
Sanjeev Kumar, an experienced figure in the field of catering and hospitality in India, has spent more than 25 years involved in different operational and business aspects of catering, thereby helping numerous businesses in this domain make it to their peak. His experience has enabled him to acquire a thorough understanding of every aspect of setting up a successful catering business, be it planning, human resource management, implementation, customer services or profitability. Based on this knowledge, Kumar has co-written The Catering Empire Blueprint: Art of Luxury Catering, which is a 440-page long book that explores systems and techniques used in the contemporary luxury catering industry. The book looks into the following fundamental aspects: business planning, financial management, staffing, logistics, menu planning, weddings, MICE, sustainability and technology. Kumar’s work reflects the changing nature of catering as a complex, experience-oriented hospitality industry.
Naveen Tiwari: Co-Founder of Scrabble
Naveen Tiwari gave up a secure banking profession after many years at UBS and Michael Page in order to create his own startup in light of the changes in the sector brought about by the pandemic. In 2021, he co-founded Scrabble, an executive search firm based in Bengaluru, which he later followed with the creation of Jigsaw, an initiative that helps hire mid-level and junior staff members, as well as the podcast GameRoom and FYLM, a mentorship marketplace that connects professionals with their seniors. He believes that capability must be more valued than a credential. Under his leadership, Scrabble has expanded in India and started operating in Dubai, providing assistance to many fast-growing startups and established brands.
Kalpesh Sitaram Gawade: Founder, Chairman & Managing Director of Skinnovation Ltd.
Kalpesh Gawade is the Founder and Managing Director of Skinnovation Ltd. With three decades of industry experience and 16 years of specialised expertise, he is recognised as a leader in the industry, having touched countless lives through his work.
Under his collaborative and team-oriented leadership, he has fostered an environment built on cooperation, innovation, and the celebration of shared victories. A key component of the Skinnovation philosophy is its commitment to exceptional after-sales service, setting high standards for reliability and client satisfaction.
Through strong partnerships with leading global brands, Mr. Gawade continues to bring innovative solutions to the Indian market, working closely with dermatologists, aesthetic practitioners, and industry professionals across the country. As Skinnovation continues to grow, he remains guided by a simple belief: Great leaders don’t just build companies; they build belief.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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