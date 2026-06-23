Learning beyond the classroom at Graphic Era University

When deciding on the greatest university, it is a huge choice to make. Consider academic programs and job placement.
Today's students also require more than just the classroom for school. They wish to learn in a setting that allows them to be creative, innovative and challenged.
Graphic Era University is an Indian University. Classroom teaching is not the only thing. The university has an A+ accreditation. It features itself in the NIRF Rankings 2025 at #48.
The college campus is an integral part of students' education. Pupils need to interact and brainstorm, they need to be creative thinkers. Graphic Era University has every requisite facility for students.
The university has state-of-the-art technology and amenities.
These resources prepare students to the workplace in skills that are desired by the workplace.
Students have access to key facilities:
There are some facilities at Graphic Era University.
It is the first of its kind Generative AI Campus in India and in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).
A Theatre of Excellence to perform presentations, academic discussions and for student activities.
The NVIDIA Centre for Artificial Intelligence and High-Performance Computing.
A variety of content for online study.
After-school, interactive learning.
A lot has evolved within the educational system in ten years. Today's students are looking to work collaboratively and learn.
Graphic Era University has collaborative learning and classrooms. The university fosters learning and critical thinking, and collaboration.
The campus is adorned with the Theatre of Excellence. It is a venue for presentations, debates and student-driven events. These experiences enable students to build communication and leadership skills.
The collaborations with the Global Industry make Industry Exposure High.
The world is different today and the students need to be relevant in a technology-job market. Graphic Era University has tie-ups with organizations and experts.
The students are exposed to mobile solutions development in the iOS Development Centre.
The NVIDIA Centre for AI and High-Performance Computing is a center that offers computational resources.
These programs allow students to gain knowledge and learn skills in the area of technology that is in-demand. The Graphic Era University offers a learning experience to its students. The University educates the students to meet the challenges of the world.
Learning is so valuable if a student can apply what he/she learned in class. This is a mode of learning, according to Graphic Era University, therefore students get an opportunity to work practically.
Students are able to participate in activities such as:
Through all these activities, students will be able to learn how to be able to solve a problem, think critically, be creative and cooperative.
Pupils work with problems, developing self-confidence and readiness for work. The university has good labs for students to experiment and to learn from.
This is good in helping them to grasp what they have learned in class.
A good university is always on the lookout and always making new discoveries. They feel that Research and Innovation is very important in Graphic Era University.
The University is a research award winning institution. This certainly shows their concern towards research and learning as they said that it is one of the best in India for research.
Also a lot of the teachers of the university are included in the Stanford Elsevier Top 2 Percent Scientists List which indicates their ability to do research and their global recognition.
The university could be a place where students are introduced to the works of the knowledgeable researchers and new projects are developed. They can even help with research that might help to solve real-world issues.
University is not a school. Students should also be made to understand how to make progress and improve their health as they develop their leadership abilities.
Graphic Era University helps students with this by having sports facilities, cultural events and clubs.
All these activities aid students to discover interests, make friends and acquire skills that they will use throughout their lifetime.
The University has good sports facilities for its students and encourages them to lead healthy and enjoyable lives.
Job employers are looking for students who are prepared for the future. A higher education institution's role is not just to simply award degrees; it is to help students develop the skills that will enable them to adjust and excel.
These are done at Graphic Era University through academics, hands-on training, connecting with companies, opportunities for research and new technology.
The university is equipped with two campuses, one dedicated to Artificial Intelligence and the other dedicated to new technologies to allow students to learn and develop.
The university experience is more than just classroom learning; it's about the opportunities and experiences gained beyond the classroom.
Graphic Era University provides an atmosphere of education that supports innovation, research, technology, industry involvement and overall development, all with a view towards meaningful learning experiences.
Students who are more than just “knowledge seekers”, are in Graphic Era University to “discover, grow and achieve” in every aspect of their life.
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