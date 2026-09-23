/Learning challenges that led Suncity School Gurugram student Mudit Bhalla to build ‘Student Buddy’

At an age when most students are busy with classes, assignments and examinations, Mudit Bhalla, a student of Suncity School, Gurugram, began thinking about the problem students mostly face after school. Although students today have access to number of digital learning resources, but finding the right support can still be a huge challenge. This made Mudit think that what if students could find learning, revision, practice and support in one place? This is how Mudit came up with the idea of ‘The Student Buddy’.
That thought of bringing all these things together for the base of ‘The Student Buddy’, a student-built EdTech platform built around the daily needs of learners — designed for students, built by a student. Once the school is over, access to lessons, practice and timely support can become gets limited. ‘The Student Buddy’ brings these resources together, giving students a way to continue learning and revise what was taught in the class.
The platform brings together what students learn in class, along with study notes, quizzes, flashcards and board exam sample papers, giving them resources they can turn to after school. This also builds a feeling of ownership of their learning among students and prepare for examinations with greater confidence.
Mudit felt the need of additional support after school hours for revision and preparation for the exams. With several subjects covered during the school day, remembering and applying everything independently was a challenge. The platform also helps teachers and schools understand where students may be facing difficulties enabling teachers to respond to their learning needs.
With the help of the in-built StudyMate feature, students can seek clarifications online from teachers or peers when they need another explanation. Through regular two-way communication between school teachers and students, schools also benefit from improved overall academic results. The venture reflects the role schools can play in shaping students beyond academics. Rupa Chakravarty, Director of Suncity School, believes that teaching SANSKAR (core values) through education helps ground young minds.
Through internships and programmes with Google Educators, Master’s Union and Suncity School, Mudit explored the realities of entrepreneurship. From identifying a problem to exploring technology and AI, Mudit is learning how daily challenges can lead to practicalsolutions. ‘The Student Buddy, has made post-school learning more structured and accessible for students.
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