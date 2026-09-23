/Learning challenges that led Suncity School Gurugram student Mudit Bhalla to build ‘Student Buddy’

At an age when most students are busy with classes, assignments and examinations, Mudit Bhalla, a student of Suncity School, Gurugram, began thinking about the problem students mostly face after school. Although students today have access to number of digital learning resources, but finding the right support can still be a huge challenge. This made Mudit think that what if students could find learning, revision, practice and support in one place? This is how Mudit came up with the idea of ‘The Student Buddy’.