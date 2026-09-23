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Learning challenges that led Suncity School Gurugram student Mudit Bhalla to build ‘Student Buddy’

With the help of the in-built StudyMate feature, students can seek clarifications online from teachers or peers when they need another explanation. Through regular two-way communication between school teachers and students, schools also benefit from improved overall academic results.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 03:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 01:22 PM IST
Learning challenges that led Suncity School Gurugram student Mudit Bhalla to build ‘Student Buddy’

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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