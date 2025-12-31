The TopRankers resource page on LegalEdge has listed a state-wise list of top-ranked candidates out of the CLAT 2026 exam. The list combines names of toppers across states and denotes the type of preparation, e.g. classroom programmes or test series, which is linked with some of the ranked ranks.

The institute has observed that any detail of the toppers as noted in the roundup is cross verifiable by the official undergraduate merit list and scorecard login as offered by Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). LegalEdge has made the page more of a reference material and not an official statement of finding.

Reference to CLAT 2026 AIR 1

In the same resource, LegalEdge has mentioned Geetali as the person with All India Rank 1 (UG) in CLAT 2026. The institute has made it clear that official confirmation of the name of topper, score is available on the official scorecard and document portal of the Consortium.

State-Wise Toppers Listed in the resource page.

The roundup has a section called State Toppers List [Official] which contains a description of the state-wise toppers and the learning format used in each rank as shown on the LegalEdge page.

Rajasthan: CLAT 2026 AIR 1 (Geetali) — LegalEdge Classroom Program.

Delhi: CLAT 2026 AIR 2 (Parv) — LegalEdge Classroom Program.

Karnataka: CLAT 2026 AIR 3 (Rohan) — Standard Test Series.

Haryana: CLAT 2026 AIR 7 (Gauransh) — Standard Test Series.

Odisha: CLAT 2026 AIR 14 (Prathmesh) — LegalEd Classroom Program.

Uttar Pradesh: CLAT 2026 AIR 15 (Saanvi) — Standard Test Series.

Telangana: CLAT 2026 AIR 16 (Asmita) — LegalEdge Classroom Program.

West Bengal: CLAT 2026 AIR 29 (Roshan) — LegalEdge Classroom Program.

Gujarat: CLAT 2026 AIR 37 (Vaishnavi) — LegalEdge Classroom Program.

Punjab: CLAT 2026 AIR 53 (Garvit) — Standard Test Series.

LegalEdge has repeated on the site that this is a state-by-state compilation that is meant to be used as a reference and students and other interested parties are advised to check ranks and candidate information as needed through official CLAT materials.

Learning Formats and State-Wise Presence Table.

Besides the topper list, there is a table of state-wise presence on the resource page. The following table cross-tabulates a few of such ranks to certain Legal edge learning formats, to provide the reader with a sample of the representation of various preparation pathways in different states.

The listings in this table are based on the entries in the topper listings and include entries of the AIR 1 of Rajasthan, AIR 2 of Delhi, AIR 3 of Karnataka, and so forth, the corresponding classroom or test-series lists mentioned.

Preparation 1 Highlighted in the Roundup.

In addition to the information about ranks, the LegalEdge resource provides a list of a few preparation components, which it correlates with steady CLAT performance. These are individualised study planning featuring learning at your own speed, regular mentorship by NLU alumni, and frequent analysis of mock-tests.

Other mentions on the page include consistent quality of study in centres, early preparation programmes in classes 11 or 12, and use of performance analytics and adaptive technology to see areas of improvement.

The roundup also includes typical behaviors of top candidates including strict reading schedules, performing daily mock analysis, attending peer discussions and continuous interaction with mentors.

Advisory Note for Aspirants

Aspirants have been advised by LegalEdge to consider the state-wise and rank-wise listings as a guideline. The institute has made it clear that in making final decisions concerning counselling and preference choice, one should use official CLAT merit lists and scorecards released by Consortium.

About LegalEdge

LegalEdge is a brand of law entrance preparation which provides structured CLAT learning support in the form of classroom programmes and test-series formats. Its strategy revolves around programmed preparation, practice based learning and performance appraisal systems. The information provided in this press note is based on the information available in the CLAT 2026 state-toppers resource page of LegalEdge and the tables that are provided therein.

