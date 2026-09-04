/LGT Global Hospitality rides a decade of growth into a bigger, bolder ecosystem

LGT Global Hospitality Limited — Wilfred Selvaraj, Chairman & Managing Director spoke at length about the company's performance after a substantial top-line growth in FY26.
Q: LGT has been in the news recently for a string of acquisitions. What has driven that strategy?
A: Over the last year we’ve added three businesses to our ecosystem: Yaja, Travflix and Holiday One. Each was chosen to fill a particular gap, be it customer reach, digital engagement or operational capability, across different travel verticals. Instead of one big acquisition we have taken a building block approach, bringing in companies that plug directly into corporate travel, MICE or holiday package segments where we wanted deeper capability. That has made the integration easier than a one-off big bang deal would have been.
Q: Your FY26 results just came out. What do the numbers show?
A:Revenue from operations grew 34.9% year on year, from Rs 100.43 crore in FY25 to Rs 135.45 crore in FY26 on a standalone basis, and Rs 136.99 crore on a consolidated basis. That growth came largely from corporate travel management, MICE activity, hospitality solutions and inbound outbound tour services. EBITDA was largely stable at Rs 8.34 crore versus Rs 8.45 crore a year earlier, and profit after tax stood at Rs 4.59 crore standalone, or Rs 4.63 crore consolidated, with earnings per share of Rs 5.46 standalone and Rs 5.48 consolidated.
Q: PAT margin actually came down slightly even with strong revenue growth. Can you explain that?
A: That is correct, our PAT margin has reduced to 3.4% in FY26 from 5.2% in FY25. This is a direct reflection of the costs of acquisition and integration that were associated with the onboarding of Yaja, Travflix and Holiday. Plus expansion related spending as we scaled operations over the year. “That’s relatively normal pattern for when you’re integrating new businesses in the same year that you're reporting on. The top line shows the additions immediately, but it takes a little longer for the cost side to return to normal.
Q: Beyond the acquisitions, where has organic demand been strongest for LGT this year?
A: We saw healthy momentum in domestic leisure travel, international holiday packages, corporate mobility solutions and hospitality bookings. Destination weddings, exhibitions and trade fairs, as well as tailor-made travel products, also contributed significantly. These are areas where piecemeal booking can be trumped by organized, end to end travel planning and that’s where we have focused our service integration work this year.
Q: You mentioned international markets. What does LGT's footprint outside India look like today?
A: At present we have presence in select international markets like Dubai, Malaysia other than India operations. That has been part of building what we call an integrated travel eco system. With demand for corporate and leisure travel increasingly crossing borders, having on ground capability in these markets supports the inbound and outbound travel services we offer from India.
Q: What has been the operational side of managing three acquisitions in one year?
A: A lot of it has been vendor partnerships and service integration. Making sure Yaja, Travflix and Holiday One work within a common operational framework rather than as siloed businesses. Our CFO Venkatesh and the broader team have focused on operational efficiencies during this period, which is part of why, despite the margin compression this year, the underlying revenue base has scaled meaningfully across corporate, MICE and hospitality categories.
Q: LGT Holidays recently marked its 10th anniversary as Foundation Day. How does that milestone tie into the growth story we've just discussed?
A: In fact, timing has been quite meaningful for us. And this year we celebrated our 10th Foundation Day with the theme of Trust, Growth, Partnership and Excellence. More significant, this milestone is about a decade of experience and expertise in understanding the ever evolving travel and hospitality industry. Over the past 10 years, we’ve built strong relationships with our customers, corporate clients, travel partners and stakeholders and we’ve grown our capabilities across the various travel and hospitality segments at the same time.
Ten years ago we started LGT Holidays as a single vertical business and today with the experience and expertise acquired over the last decade, we have evolved into a more integrated travel and hospitality ecosystem. With Yaja, Travflix and Holiday One under one ecosystem, we are now in a better place to offer a wider range of integrated solutions across corporate travel, MICE, leisure and hospitality. Our presence in Dubai and Malaysia adds to this. The 10 year journey provided us with valuable experience, a greater awareness of customer expectations and operational excellence, and the importance of strong partnerships. This solid foundation is now bearing fruit as we confidently enter our next phase of growth. The anniversary was a proud moment for the whole team and a reminder of how far we have come. We have a platform built on ten years of experience and the next step is to build on that expertise and scale to greater heights. As we've said internally, the best is yet to come.
(This interview contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's business strategy, growth plans, expansion initiatives, and future outlook, which are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections of the management of LGT Global Hospitality Limited. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.)
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