/LGT Global Hospitality rides a decade of growth into a bigger, bolder ecosystem

Ten years ago we started LGT Holidays as a single vertical business and today with the experience and expertise acquired over the last decade, we have evolved into a more integrated travel and hospitality ecosystem. With Yaja, Travflix and Holiday One under one ecosystem, we are now in a better place to offer a wider range of integrated solutions across corporate travel, MICE, leisure and hospitality. Our presence in Dubai and Malaysia adds to this. The 10 year journey provided us with valuable experience, a greater awareness of customer expectations and operational excellence, and the importance of strong partnerships. This solid foundation is now bearing fruit as we confidently enter our next phase of growth. The anniversary was a proud moment for the whole team and a reminder of how far we have come. We have a platform built on ten years of experience and the next step is to build on that expertise and scale to greater heights. As we've said internally, the best is yet to come.