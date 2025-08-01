Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Concludes Presale Stage 8; Over $13.77 Million Raised in Record Time

Almost all of Stage 8 of its presale is about to finish selling under a new meme project riding on its custom Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain. Investors have poured money into it, making it a big attraction due to its fast-growing ecosystem and real blockchain applications. About $13,756,793 has been raised from a target of $13,775,000, with only $18,207 remaining to be gathered.

Stage 8 Sells Out As Presale Demand Soars

Almost all of Stage 8 of the Little Pepe Presale has been sold, with the project selling 9,740,437,098 tokens out of the 9.75 billion tokens offered. This sale is going to be concluded much earlier than expected in Stage 8, with the project having collected $13,758,744 out of a $13,775,000 target, leaving just $16,256 to be raised. The price of LILPEPE token presale, which started at $0.001 during Phase 1, has been increased by 70 percent to $0.0017 by Stage 8. The investor interest has been increasing with each stage. Stage 9 will start at $0.0018, and it is expected that it will sell out rather quickly. Out of the total token supply of 100 billion, 26.5 billion tokens, or 26.5%, are allocated for the presale.

Price Movement in Every Stage Were As Follows:

Stage 1: $0.001–$500,000 Raised

Stage 2: $0.0011-$1.325 Million

Stage 3: $0.0012-$2.5 Million

Stage 4: $0.0013-$4.475 Million

Stage 5: $0.0014-$6.57 Million

Stage 6: $0.0015-$8.825 Million

Stage 7: $0.0016-$11.22 Million+

Stage 8: $0.0017-$13.75 Million+

The increase in value and demand shows rising confidence from the crypto community.

Layer 2 Blockchain with Real Utility

Little Pepe is built atop a tailor-made Layer 2 blockchain offering cheap, fast transactions that are fully compatible with EVM. This basically allows developers to build dApps, games, and DeFi instruments at lower gas prices. The project has a number of defining features. There are no taxes on trades, so buying and selling is super easy. Sniper bot protection helps seal the early gains in fairness.

Holders will soon enjoy staking rewards. There will also be a meme coin launchpad for people to launch their tokens. In the long run, the roadmap includes NFT support and cross-chain features. A DAO system enables community members to vote on decisions. This ensures transparency, as the holders get to voice their opinion on which way the project should move.

Giveaway and Rising Hype

Visibility also grew because of the $777,000 giveaway by Little Pepe. There are 10 winners, each going home with $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens. Investors have to put at least $100 into the presale and complete a few easy social tasks to enter. This giveaway campaign has also attracted new players and promoted massive community engagement. Further, the project has generated much interest on other social media platforms, including Twitter and Telegram.

Ending Note

Little Pepe has raised more than $13.75 million, nearing the end of Stage 8 of its presale. It builds on its own fast, low cost Layer 2 blockchain with real utility features for better-functioning meme coin roadmaps. The demand keeps increasing as it inches closer to Stage 9, and LILPEPE could well be the most awaited token this presale season.

Disclaimer:

This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.