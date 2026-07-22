/Live experience company EVA Live CEO Deepak Choudhary nominated for EEMA presidency: Policy, education & live IP integration

In order to develop the fundamental growth of India’s experiential marketing scene, industry leader Deepak Choudhary has made his candidature public for the post of President of Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA). One of the pioneers in India’s live events industry, he is known for his contribution towards growing the country’s events and intellectual property ecosystem. With time, he has developed several ties within the industry as well as with government authorities and policymakers and has helped in bringing about collaborations in the interest of the events and entertainment industry. EEMA is the apex non-profit professional body in India representing professionals and organizations in the fields of events, experiential marketing, entertainment, MICE, weddings, and much more.
Following the inauguration of the 17th WOW Awards Asia by the Union Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Choudhary along with others is planning to open the Bhavan’s College MSEED campus on August 1st, 2026. For the very first time, this institution will impart University of Mumbai accredited Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Event Management. This grand opening ceremony will see the attendance of a Government Minister, thus marking the formal recognition from the state for this structured talent pipeline and putting an end to traditional textbook education through a high stakes training platform where the students are put directly backstage and behind the scenes in technical roles.
Recognized across the subcontinent as the ‘IP Man of India’, Deepak Choudhary is an eminent corporate architect and serial entrepreneur who for over two decades has been involved in transforming a fragmented events industry into a structured and intellectual property driven economy. The extensive enterprise portfolio of Choudhary ranges from professional education, B2B media, commercial IP development to international live event promotion. His enterprises have focused mainly on long-term institutional value creation and market integration between South Asia and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
Starting to build the industry’s infrastructure back in 2002, Choudhary founded the Event Management Development Institute for vocational training. Then he co-founded the International Institute of Sports Management along with former international cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni, thereby developing a structured educational pipeline for sports management in India. In 2007, he founded EVENTFAQS Media, which has become India’s leading B2B publication in the experiential marketing domain. The portal has now extended its services to the Gulf region and provides cross-market trade, intelligence, and corporate partnership services through the benchmarking of high credibility industry events such as Shows of India and WOW Awards Asia.
Before his current ventures, Choudhary had been working as the Founder & Director of Event Capital for nine years and focused on the monetization of proprietary assets rather than one-time events. This resulted in the launch of various platforms like Windmill Festival, Edutainment Show, Big Boyz Toys, Indian Gaming Expo, and Bollywood Music Project. For catering to the wider entertainment commerce sector, he has built up vertical supply chain through DoReMi, an artist representation portal structuring business relationships between independent artists, corporate brands, and live platforms.
As the Founder and Director of EVA Live, Choudhary has propelled the growth of the commercial ticketed entertainment industry across India and the Middle East through the institutionalization of large format live touring. The company provides high production operations for elite global and regional talent like Bryan Adams, Enrique Iglesias, DJ Tiesto, Russell Peters, Radhika Das, Snarky Puppy, A.R. Rahman, Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Jubin Nautiyal, Gurudas Maan, Atif Aslam, and Prateek Kuhad.
Moreover, Choudhary has also played an instrumental role in driving the establishment of the Live Events Development Cell (LEDC), founded by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in July 2025. The concept of this single-window facilitation mechanism aims at standardizing the ecosystem for large scale concerts, festivals, and cultural events thus boosting the emerging concert economy of the country. Thus, initiatives like MSEED, EVA Live and LEDC are all manifestations of Choudhary’s vision of developing the talent, infrastructure, and policy structure required to make India a live entertainment hub in the world.
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