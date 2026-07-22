/Live experience company EVA Live CEO Deepak Choudhary nominated for EEMA presidency: Policy, education & live IP integration

In order to develop the fundamental growth of India’s experiential marketing scene, industry leader Deepak Choudhary has made his candidature public for the post of President of Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA). One of the pioneers in India’s live events industry, he is known for his contribution towards growing the country’s events and intellectual property ecosystem. With time, he has developed several ties within the industry as well as with government authorities and policymakers and has helped in bringing about collaborations in the interest of the events and entertainment industry. EEMA is the apex non-profit professional body in India representing professionals and organizations in the fields of events, experiential marketing, entertainment, MICE, weddings, and much more.