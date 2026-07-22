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Live experience company EVA Live CEO Deepak Choudhary nominated for EEMA presidency: Policy, education & live IP integration

Deepak Choudhary announces EEMA presidency bid, aiming to strengthen India’s events, experiential marketing, entertainment, talent, and live industry ecosystem.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 11:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
Live experience company EVA Live CEO Deepak Choudhary nominated for EEMA presidency: Policy, education & live IP integration

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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