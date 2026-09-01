The Lalbagh is a huge green space located in the center of the city. But it is not merely a botanical garden but the heart of the greenery of Bengaluru. Being the historical and natural landmark located right in the center of the city, this garden has offered sanctuary to the inhabitants of the city for many years. While tens of thousands of visitors come to the Lalbagh every year to explore the garden, only a chosen few manage to live in the proximity of this great place.