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Living beside Bengaluru's green icon: The lifestyle advantage of a home near Lalbagh

Each large city has some places which are not merely geographic points but also play a significant role in forming the city’s identity. Such places are those which create an image of the city, constitute its history, and provide better living conditions for the population of the city.

Published: Sep 01, 2026, 03:15 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 03:28 PM IST
Living beside Bengaluru's green icon: The lifestyle advantage of a home near Lalbagh

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