Looking to buy term insurance? Here's the number you should care about

Life insurance is a promise. You're relying on them to keep up the promise that in the unlikely event something bad happens, your family will be financially secure. But, let's face it, insurance companies are not the most transparent. How can you tell if they are good?

We all spend ages comparing the cost of premiums or additional benefits we may or may not use. That's all good, but there's one number that will show you more about a company's history than even the best looking brochure. It is called the Claim Settlement Ratio (CSR).

A "Reliability" Check: CSR

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The Claim Settlement Ratio is pretty simple. This ratio is simply the number of claims paid by the company, divided by the number of claims received in a financial year.

So if you look at a company with a CSR of 99% it means they paid 99 claims out of every 100. It's the best way to determine whether a company sticks to its promises when you are looking for term insurance. Many experts recommend looking for companies that are above 97% or 98% most of the time.

But don't stop there. The CSR indicates the company's ability to pay claims, but there is a ratio that indicates if they have the cash to pay the claims. That is the Solvency Ratio.

Can the Company Pay Up?

The Solvency Ratio is like the company's rainy day fund. It tells you whether the insurer has sufficient funds to cover all claims, even if some big event occurs, like a global pandemic.

In India, the insurer regulator (IRDAI) requires insurers to maintain at least 150%. But for greater peace of mind, shop for insurers that keep above 200%. When buying term insurance, look for a good solvency ratio and CSR to be the best of breed.

Why 2026 is a Big Deal for You

The insurance world is changing fast. We are anticipating that by June 2026, Bima Sugam will be launched. Some are referring to it as the UPI of insurance because it will be all digital. You will be able to see all these numbers. And with the GST cut which begins in 2025, prices are coming down.

But bear in mind, even if it is cheap, check those two figures first.

A Little Known Trick: Section 45

Did you know about IRDAI Section 45? It's a consumer-protection law. It means that once your policy has been in force for three years, the company can't refuse to settle your claim for any reason. So, unless you were concealing something really big, your term insurance plans are safe after the third year.

FAQs

1. Should I only consider the Claim Settlement Ratio?

It's a very important one, yes. The Solvency Ratio will tell you if the company is solvent. Also a good indicator is the Amount Settlement Ratio, which indicates the percentage of the amount claimed to have been paid.

2. Which life insurance company has the highest settlement ratio?

The best companies such as Kotak Life tend to be in the high 99% range. It's best to look at the latest IRDAI reports for the latest, accurate figures.

3. What's a good solvency ratio?

The minimum in India is 150%. But most financial experts recommend a company with a ratio of 200% or more for added security.

4. How can Section 45 help me?

It's like having a peace of mind clause. After three years of your policy, the insurer can't deny your claim if there was any error in your application.

5. Should I take a term plan or look at ULIP plans?

They do very different things. ULIP plans are useful for investing and earning money from the stock market while term plans are only for protection. Many people have a term plan to cover their risks and then take ULIP plans to invest towards a long-term goal such as retirement or for their child's education.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.