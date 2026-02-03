Lord’s Mark Industries Limited appoints Vignesh Waman Poojari as chief financial officer

Mumbai: Lord’s Mark Industries Limited has hired Vignesh Waman Poojari as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, starting January 31, 2026. The Board has agreed to the appointment and it is consistent with the company emphasis to enhance financial leadership as it expands operations across the business core business verticals. Poojari is a Chartered Accountant (India) and Certified Public Accountant (USA) who has more than 24 years of experience in the fields of finance, audit, IFRS, and financial management on the enterprise level. He has occupied top managerial positions in the Reliance Industries Group, operating in renewable energy, digital services as well as retail sectors.

His career work has also comprised of working in global professional services firms like KPMG and Deloitte Haskins and Sells where he has advised listed, SEC-registered and PE-backed companies in the telecom, pharma, IT, and media sectors under the IFRS, US GAAP, and Indian GAAP frameworks.

Remarking on the appointment, Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd. opined that, as Lord’s Mark grows to bigger tiers in clean energy, healthcare, and manufacturing-driven platforms, it becomes essential to enhance our financial leadership. Vignesh is a blend of a rare blend of expertise in technical understanding, international exposure and practical experience in complicated, regulated enterprises. His knowledge of capital structure, governance systems and large scale operations will be instrumental in increasing the financial discipline, facilitating execution as well as creating value in the long term to all stakeholders.

Under this appointment, Lord’s Marks Industries intends to institutionalise enterprise-wide financial controls, build up governance and reporting structures as well as increase transparency in its operating platforms. This relocation will help in promoting capital allocation discipline, greater risk management and financial management as the company grows its businesses. The company aims to empower the successful implementation of its strategic roadmap, increase stakeholder confidence and create organisational preparedness to operate in sustainable and long-term growth through reinforcing its leadership in the area of finance.

Learn more about it: http://www.lordsmark.com/.

