Lord’s Mark Industries Limited gets listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange

Commenting on the development, Mr Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, said, “The listing of Lord’s Mark Industries Limited on the Bombay Stock Exchange represents an important step forward in our corporate journey. This milestone reflects the commitment and efforts of our teams, partners, and stakeholders who have been instrumental in our growth. As we enter this new phase, our focus remains on strengthening our capabilities, driving innovation, and creating sustainable value.”